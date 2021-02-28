McKinney Center hosting 5 craft market weekends

The McKinney Center is hosting a five-weekend arts and craft market series, which kicked off this weekend and will continue through July. The market is made up of pieces from local and regional artists and crafters. All items are handmade; examples include print and fabric art, pottery, photographs, woodcarvings, soap, paintings and more.
In event preparation, the McKinney Center has been diligent to create a safe environment for makers to sell their products and to provide a safe environment for visitors to shop and support the arts.
The McKinney Center Markets will be held on select weekends February through July inside the McKinney Center, as well as an additional marketplace located outside in the upper parking lot area. There is a $1 admission fee with all proceeds going directly to their K-12 scholarship program and to help a student attend an art class free of charge.
For more information on the McKinney Center Markets and for details on how to be a vendor, visit mckinneycenter.com or call the McKinney Center at 423-753-0562.
Future dates of the markets are:
Friday and Saturday, March 5-6: Friday, noon-7 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Friday and Saturday, May 7-8: Friday, noon-7 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Friday and Saturday, June 11-12: Friday, noon-7 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.