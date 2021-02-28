 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McKinney Center hosting 5 craft market weekends
0 comments

McKinney Center hosting 5 craft market weekends

  • 0

The McKinney Center is hosting a five-weekend arts and craft market series, which kicked off this weekend and will continue through July. The market is made up of pieces from local and regional artists and crafters. All items are handmade; examples include print and fabric art, pottery, photographs, woodcarvings, soap, paintings and more.

In event preparation, the McKinney Center has been diligent to create a safe environment for makers to sell their products and to provide a safe environment for visitors to shop and support the arts.

The McKinney Center Markets will be held on select weekends February through July inside the McKinney Center, as well as an additional marketplace located outside in the upper parking lot area. There is a $1 admission fee with all proceeds going directly to their K-12 scholarship program and to help a student attend an art class free of charge.

For more information on the McKinney Center Markets and for details on how to be a vendor, visit mckinneycenter.com or call the McKinney Center at 423-753-0562.

Future dates of the markets are:

Friday and Saturday, March 5-6: Friday, noon-7 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, May 7-8: Friday, noon-7 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, June 11-12: Friday, noon-7 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, July 9-10: Friday, noon-7 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

On the Record: The history of the Beatles' secret album cover
Community

On the Record: The history of the Beatles' secret album cover

Q: As a teenager in the ’60s, I remember the Beatles released an album in the U.S. that pictured them wearing white lab coats smeared with blood and holding dismembered plastic dolls. Why would they pose in such a controversial way?

+3
Funeral home is family business for 125 years
Community

Funeral home is family business for 125 years

A local funeral home will remain in the family of the man who started the business 125 years ago. Susan McPeak Morris, great-granddaughter of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home founder Aurelius Vest, recently purchased the family funeral home.

RAMSEY: Plan now to control crabgrass
Community

RAMSEY: Plan now to control crabgrass

With all of the rainfall this winter, we are likely to see an explosion of weeds this spring in home lawns. Crabgrass is one of the most common lawn weeds and fortunately one of the easiest to control.

EDUCATION BEAT: Everyday good people
Columnists

EDUCATION BEAT: Everyday good people

We all know them. And we all want to tell the whole world how good they are. But we also know they wouldn’t stand for it. They are too humble. Which also makes them so good. And all the more reason for us to tell the whole world about them; those “everyday good people” among us.

Kingsport celebrates songwriters week
Community

Kingsport celebrates songwriters week

Visit Kingsport is proud to announce its very own Virtual Songwriters Week, which will take place Feb. 21-27. Each night this week on Facebook Live (@VisitKingsport), singer-songwriters who have ties to Kingsport will be showcased. 

Community

Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park is accepting entries for the 2021 'Stitch in Time' Quilt Show

BIG STONE GAP, Va. — The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park is now accepting entries for its annual “Stitch in Time” Quilt Show. In its 24th season, this annual exhibit honors both past and present quilters and features quilts, not only from the museum’s collection but also from members of the community who display quilts from their own collections.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts