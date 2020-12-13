Marion woman pens poem inspired by the coronavirus pandemic

Jackson is a 1949 graduate of Carnegie High School, established to educate the community’s black families through the leadership of the Rev. Amos H. Carnegie. The school served students from 1931 until 1965, when it closed for integration.

Her experiences at the school and later the Head Start program housed there inspired some of her poetry.

Jackson gives all credit for her writing to God.

“I had this box full of my poems in the closet and I said, ‘Lord, you didn’t give me all those beautiful worlds to have them stay in a box,’” Jackson said of being encouraged to put them in a book.

Pastor Lance Turner and Sister Wanda Mitchell worked to get Jackson’s poems into print. Wanda put the poems into a binder, all arranged and dated to make them easier to read.

Susan Hairston of Jackson, Mississippi, published the book with Spread the Word Ministries in February.

The book is dedicated to the memory of: “Dr. Robyn S. Turner: She encouraged me to put my poems in a book. And to the loving memory of: My Precious Husband Robert Jackson.”

Ann and Robert are the parents of a son, Charles Stephen Foster, who now lives with Ann to help take care of her.