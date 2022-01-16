Marion police chief's essay featured in book on 'charting our future'

As the temperature and humidity levels grew hotter and higher in the summer of 2020, so did tension in Marion. The pandemic, political division and civil rights protests combined to ignite emotions and threats of violence and spread a layer of anxiety over the town. Marion’s police chief knew what he had to do.

John Clair spent hours on front porches, letting people ask him questions and taking part in conversations.

Those one-on-one conversations were as vital to defending the town, Clair believes, as was the work he and his department did to allow people to exercise their rights while also protecting citizens and their property.

A July protest pitted hundreds of protesters and hundreds more counterprotesters, many of them armed with guns, against one another in the normally docile downtown. The largest law enforcement presence ever in the region was amassed that day. With Clair offering measured guidance and calm over the radio and on scene throughout the events, the day ended with no injuries and no arrests.

Then political talk and action shifted toward police reform and even doing away with law enforcement.

The year took a toll on Clair and his officers. “In many ways,” he said, “most police officers are still a little wounded.”

He acknowledges that he thought of joining the many officers who have left the profession.

Yet, he wondered, “If all of the conscientious police officers leave, for whatever faults we have, who will be left?”

As the MPD is marking its 80th anniversary, Clair remains at the agency’s helm and is committed to doing so as long as the Town Council and community want him to.

The book, the essay

His thoughts on the experiences of 2020 and beyond are captured in a new book released this week. “Breaking Ground: Charting Our Future in a Pandemic Year” brings together a collection of essays written by scholars, theologians and other grassroots practitioners throughout 2020. The essays were written as part of a joint publishing project developed by Comment and Plough magazines. Marketing material for “Breaking Ground” declares, “As a pandemic and racial reckoning exposed society’s faults, Christian thinkers were laying the groundwork for a better future.”

A book summary says, “This volume, written in real time during a year that revealed the depths of our society’s fissures, provides a wealth of proposals and reflections on what should come after: how we can truly renew our civilization.”

Clair’s essay, “Taking It Outside,” begins on Jan. 6, 2021, as the former U.S. Army military police officer watched the breach of the U.S. Capitol from his MPD office.

Early in the essay, the chief wrote, “That was when I called my wife and told her to turn on the news, to make sure our four children were watching what I am convinced was the most significant political event of their lifetimes so far. Everything will be different from this point forward. It had finally happened. But what was it that had happened?”

In the essay, Clair reflects on the politics of the day, social media, the summer protests, the pursuit of justice and violence, including the one time he has fired his weapon in the line of duty. He corrects TV and film Westerns that depict fair gun draws by noting that “most gunfighters were shot in the back.”

The chief remembers the thought that went through his mind when a suspect “leveled a Sig Sauer 9 mm in my direction, and pulled the trigger. I saw the muzzle flash, and had one thought — my youngest daughter, Gwendolyn, would never know me.”

Clair’s writing sits side by side those of N.T. Wright, one of the world’s leading and best-known biblical scholars; Mark Noll, author and a retired history professor from Wheaton College and the University of Notre Dame; Michael Wear, the founder of Public Square Strategies; Katherine Boyle, a venture capitalist; the Pulitzer-Prize winning author Marilynne Robinson; Dwan Dandridge, a leader of Life Remodeled and the CEO of Black Leaders Detroit, and many others.

The pastor

Clair discovered his love of writing when he spent four years serving Jehoash Presbyterian Church in Catlett as its interim pastor.

At the time he took on its shepherd’s mantle, the isolated and small church was about to close its doors. Clair remembered, “I saw an opportunity there to try to do some good.”

Though he was still a seminary student and not eligible for ordination, the congregation grew from three to 40 under his leadership.

During his tenure, Clair learned that two primary ways exist for pastors to lead. They can move exegetically through the Scriptures and share their insights. However, Clair preferred the second path. “I found when the pastor is spending time with the people, the pastor will take on their burdens.”

He believed that’s from where he preached best: “on the ground with the people.”

That’s also where he learned the value of front-porch conversations.

While Clair views “Taking It Outside” as “a secular sermon of sorts,” he learned he serves the world better as a police chief rather than a pastor. The man who daily puts his life on the line reflected, “I hadn’t been blessed with that unquenchable desire to die [to self] daily.”

Still, through his seminary and pastoral work, Clair attended a conference hosted by The Davenant Institute, which “seeks to retrieve the riches of classical Protestantism in order to renew and build up the contemporary church” and promotes wisdom over worldview and approaching questions with wisdom and contemplation.

The editor

There he met Susannah Black, who edited “Breaking Ground” with Anne Snyder.

She approached Clair about writing for the project. He hesitated, knowing how information can be taken out of context and misunderstood. He also wondered if there wasn’t someone who could convey the ideas better.

Then the chief changed his mind. “I’m a leader in the department, in the community. Despite the risk, I’m supposed to be” offering guidance.

Black is grateful he assented.

She contends his essay is one of the most interesting in the collection. While much of “Breaking Ground” is written by journalists and academics, Black said Clair “is on the ground” and is also a dedicated police officer and deep thinker who is “trying to be a public servant for the common good.”

Black also observed that the chief “won’t let himself be captured or played.” In the midst of all the propaganda of the time, she said, “He’s working to make Marion … a just, welcoming and sane place to be.”

She wanted to honor that endeavor. Black said she also wanted to show readers a police chief who was not a villain and who is willing to act justly.

As one of its editors, Black believes that Christians and Christian-curious readers will learn from “Breaking Ground.” Every piece in the book, she said, comes from “a cool-headed place.” She stressed that the project’s organizers did not want to feed people junk food opinion journalism to up their dopamine (feel-good hormone and neurotransmitter]) levels but rather practical wisdom and steps to “cultivate a real common good.”

As she worked on the project, the editor also grew.

“I learned how much we need each other’s perspectives to balance our instincts. It’s so easy to be reactive to news, to be self-righteous.”

Observing Clair using wise and thoughtful approaches to think about his work and consider options “made me humble,” said Black. “He’s doing such a hard job, caring for his officers, caring for protestors, caring for citizens. … I’m grateful to facilitate getting his voice out there.”

Black believes that, despite essays being written in the moment, the writings’ content is timeless, and all are archived at https://breakingground.us/.

The future

Clair also hopes people learn from it. “I’m hoping all of it becomes a starting point for some people to consider: How do we do it better?”

The chief also believes there’s value in recording such historical moments. His father and grandfather both served as police officers. Noting that his grandfather served in the 1960s, another era of civil rights protests and growth, Clair said, “What I would give today to have any idea of what he thought deeply at moments like that.”

Clair’s four children will have at least some insight into what he thought “at a moment in time and space at a deep level.”

Looking back all these months later, Clair reflected, “I can see the raw stressors that I was dealing with and didn’t have the time to process. Now, the stones would be smoother.”

Despite any roughness that may exist in his essay, time hasn’t changed his conclusion that “there’s nothing glorious about violence … and it doesn’t accomplish anything.”

Time also hasn’t changed his belief that as frustrating as American democracy and its institutions can be, they are far better than most alternatives.

He holds firmly to his third conclusion as well: “Conversation is what drives forward progress.”

Clair hopes “the community and everyone who participated and observed understands that I was trying to navigate the best for everyone.”

The chief is still navigating that path — the one that leads toward true justice.

“True justice is a loving function of a community,” Clair said. “The Scripture tells us there can’t be love without justice. If Marion is going to be an equitable community, it has to be a just community for everyone.”

The chief plans to do more writing. Though the experiences of the last 18 months prompted him to abandon most social media platforms, he still shares his thoughts on LinkedIn and in a column, “Pulling Threads,” in the Smyth County News & Messenger. He’s talking with Black about other projects in which he can share a practitioner’s approaches to life’s big questions.

“I always just try to put my finger on the root in a way that is loving and unifying,” Clair said.