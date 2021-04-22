Lincoln Theatre and Song of the Mountains to host show featuring music from the motion picture ‘The Mountain Minor’

Appalachia’s hot.
And it’s not just the weather that’s heating up. In literature, film and music, Appalachian culture seems all the rage at the moment.
Enter “The Mountain Minor.” An independent film from 2019, musicians from the Appalachian-centric movie will headline Song of the Mountains on Saturday, May 1, at The Lincoln Theatre in Marion.
“We’re going to be doing songs from the movie and soundtrack,” said Dale Farmer, writer and director of “The Mountain Minor.”
Farmer called from his home in Cincinnati, Ohio. He based the movie on two of his grandparents, each of whom hailed originally from Appalachian Eastern Kentucky.
“I focus on the music that my grandparents played,” Farmer, 61, said. “It’s based on a true story of my maternal grandparents. It’s a lot of Kentucky-styled music.”
Filmed largely in North Carolina in 2017, the movie bears a near-musical feel. At its core, the story follows a fiddle through multiple generations of the Abner family and its migrations north from Appalachia and back again.
“Everything hinges on the music,” said Trevor McKenzie, an old-time musician and archivist at Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina.
McKenzie portrays Ves Abner in the film. A multi-instrumentalist, he will perform from among the cast set to appear on Song of the Mountains. Participants include one of the film’s leading stars, teen fiddler Asa Nelson.
“It’s a unique film,” McKenzie said. “The central character of the film is not a person; it’s the fiddle. It’s a symbol of them keeping their place while they are shifting their place from rural East Kentucky to Ohio and back to Kentucky.”
McKenzie said that his song set includes the traditional “Paddy on the Turnpike.” Listen also for Farmer, who performs bluegrass and old-time music in the Cincinnati area, to chime in with a selection of tunes from his movie.
“It’s going to be something of a variety show,” Farmer said. “You know, we filmed the movie in 2017. It took a year to edit. We were just building great momentum when COVID hit. It’s on Amazon Prime.”
Inundated with fusions of Appalachian music from realms of old-time and bluegrass, “The Mountain Minor” parlays the story of countless Appalachian families. When America’s industrial age boomed in the North, many of them spread their roots from Appalachia to Ohio, Illinois, and Michigan.
As with the film’s Charlie Abner, they took their music and culture with them.
“I learned that it’s a way for me to stay connected with my personal family heritage,” Farmer said. “That’s what drives me. I love the connectivity. I can come to Bristol, Tennessee, sit in with some musicians I don’t know and make friends. The music keeps us together.”
Consequently, the fiddle makes sense as the film’s embodiment as a bonding agent.
“The fiddle is the constant,” McKenzie said. “The music is the constant.”
Given its deeply cultural nature and interwoven music, Farmer’s “The Mountain Minor” weaves intricately emotional quilts that apply to not just his family. He tells the story of generations of Appalachians who sought better ways of life elsewhere and yet yearned for the hills of home.
Heart sewn with soul bounds from the strings played within “The Mountain Minor.”
“When I watch it, I see my family and my heritage play out in front of me,” Farmer said. “I’ve seen the movie 200 times now. I still get teary-eyed at the end.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.