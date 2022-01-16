Learn how to start your own food garden in virtual presentation

A virtual Zoom presentation on learning to garden for your own pantry will take place this Thursday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m., sponsored by the Southern Appalachian Plant Society.

The talk will be given by award-winning garden writer Barbara Pleasant, who has written on organic gardening for more than 30 years. Her newest book, “Homegrown Pantry,” was a finalist for a 2018 INDIE Forward award. She now lives in Floyd, Virginia.

The presentation will teach participants strategies to garden year round, walking them through the process of obtaining crops, growing them in rotating seasons and storing them to eat from home.

To register, visit http://saps.us. The registration deadline is noon on Jan. 20. For more information, call 423-348-6572 or email sapsnews@gmail.com.