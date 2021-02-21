Kingsport celebrates songwriters week

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — If you know anything about Tennessee, you know that the Volunteer State is famous for its music. Be it country, bluegrass, Southern gospel or rock ’n’ roll, we’re pretty proud of the fact that all roads lead to Tennessee.

Just how seriously does the state take music? In 2019, a state statute was passed designating the last week of February each year as Tennessee Songwriters Week to celebrate the foundation of the craft, recognize legendary songwriters and pave the way for future artists. The week typically features qualifying rounds, showcases and in-person events, all of which are canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That doesn’t mean the music has to stop, though, which is why the celebration will continue in a safe and virtual way.

And this year, Kingsport is getting in on the act, too, hosting its own event as part of the statewide celebration of the craft that put Tennessee on the map.