Kingsport Book Fair supporting local literacy programs will begin Friday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Friends of Kingsport Public Library and First Book – Greater Kingsport will host the 2022 Kingsport Book Fair from March 3-6 at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium on 1550 Fort Henry Drive. Regular book fair hours are Friday, March 4, and Saturday, March 5, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., and Sunday, March 6, 12:45-5 p.m. No admission fee is charged throughout the entire weekend.

To enable social distancing, the Book Fair inventory will be displayed in more than the two main rooms of the Civic Auditorium building. Face coverings will be required for entrance and during one’s time in the building. Disposable masks and hand sanitizers will be available for customers and volunteers.

The Pre$ale event will be held Thursday, March 3, 5-9 p.m. Admission for the Pre$ale is $10 CASH. As with 2021, numbered admission tickets will be sold from 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. to handle crowding and enable social distancing. Entry to the Pre$ale will be based on number, starting with the lowest number. For 2022, an Academic Pre$ale will be held Thursday, March 3, 7-9 p.m. Admission for the Academic Pre$ale is $5 CASH. A valid faculty/staff/student ID will be required.

Continuing from previous book fairs, purchasers of at least $25 can use cash or major credit cards. Sales under $25 are cash only. Most donated items are priced from 25 cents to 5 dollars, based on age, condition and popularity. The half-price sale begins at 4 p.m. on Saturday, and the $10 Bag $ale begins at 12:45 p.m. on Sunday.

The donated items, received since last year’s book fair, include thousands of printed books, audiobooks, music CDs, DVDs and vinyl record albums. Each item has been individually priced and sorted in one of more than 30 categories (based on format and topic). This year, a Civil War buff has donated his extensive personal collection of popular and scholarly books on many areas of the Civil War. The donation of vinyl also may be larger than previous years.

Profits from the Book Fair are split 50/50 by Friends of the Kingsport Public Library and First Book – Greater Kingsport. Each organization uses these funds to support local literacy programs.

Additional volunteers are welcomed to help unbox books (Thursday, March 3, any time after 9:30 a.m.) and throughout the weekend for the actual sale and to rebox books on Sunday, March 6, as the fair winds down. This is a fabulous opportunity for youth needing volunteer service hours for high school graduation or college applications.

For more information, email KingsportBookFair@gmail.com or call 423-967-7135.