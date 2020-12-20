King University, Chick-fil-A at The Pinnacle announce recipient of first scholarship

BRISTOL, Tenn. — King University student Christina Fulcher was recently named the recipient of the first Chick-fil-A at The Pinnacle Scholarship, sponsored by King University and Chick-fil-A at the Pinnacle in Bristol, Tennessee.

The scholarship was created as a way to honor Chick-fil-A Founder Truett Cathy’s faith-based principles of servant leadership, which guide the company’s overall operations.

“The Chick-fil-A at The Pinnacle Scholarship is another wonderful way we can help serve our local community, which is an important value for our company,” said Josh Horner, owner of Chick-fil-A at The Pinnacle. “We’re delighted to present this first annual scholarship to Christina, and greatly look forward to seeing her achieve her current and future goals.”

Scholarship applicants are asked to select one of Chick-fil-A’s four core values and share, in a one-page essay, how it speaks to their educational pursuits and future career. These values state: We’re here to serve; we’re better together; we’re purpose-driven; and we pursue what’s next.