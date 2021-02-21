King Institute for Faith and Culture celebrates the works of Dante Alighieri

“Rod Dreher’s book, ‘How Dante Can Save Your Life: The Life-Changing Wisdom of History’s Greatest Poem,’ is an intimate account of reading ‘The Divine Comedy’ during a time of crisis,” Dotterweich said. “It’s a wonderful book for people searching for solace, healing and meaning in their lives, and Rod’s journey before and since discovering Dante will add a fresh and personal perspective to our discussion.”

A professor of English at Calvin University in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Holberg counts “The Divine Comedy” as one of her favorite works and regularly travels to Italy with students to study Dante in his original setting. She is the co-director of the Calvin Center for Faith and Writing and the founding co-editor of the Duke University Press journal, “Pedagogy: Critical Approaches to Teaching Literature, Language, Composition, and Culture.” She received her B.A. in English and history from New Mexico State University and her M.A. and Ph.D. in English from the University of Washington.

“Dante remains incredibly relevant, even 700 years after his death,” said Holberg. “Every time I teach the Commedia, I connect with issues we still grapple with today. Like us, Dante lived in a very fraught time, so his journey is a model of the pilgrimage we all can undertake to discover the God whose love is the prime mover of the universe.”