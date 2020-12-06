‘Joy Ride’ art exhibit showing at The Gallery @ Barr Photographics

The Gallery @ Barr Photographics announces the holiday installment of the Corner Gallery’s 2020 exhibition series, with an exhibit of oil paintings entitled “Joy Ride” by award-winning Bluff City, Tennessee, plein air artist Renee Ledford Pitts.
Renee Ledford Pitts grew up in the beautiful area of East Tennessee where mountains, meadows, rivers and streams provided inspiration and solace. She began her art path as a child, inspired and motivated by the creativity of her grandmother and mother. Renee’s grandmother was a quilter and maker of everything, it seems; her mother was a painter for Blue Ridge Pottery located in the beautiful mountains of Erwin, Tennessee. In her biographical sketch, Renee reflects on the first time a kindergarten teacher put a brush in her hand and stood her in front of the classroom easel. It was a magical moment, one that prompted her to think of herself as an artist.
Later in her matriculation, Renee decided to use her creativity and passion for life to help others, so she pursued a degree in education, culminating in a Bachelor of Science in education at East Tennessee State University in 1977. Renee became a secondary school art teacher for both public and private high schools in Tennessee for 30 years. Renee found that art was a connection to others, which inspired a cognizance from deep within a person’s spirit that could not be found in other subjects. She also found that art would not let her rest without continuing to pursue her own artistic career. To that end, Renee acquired a Master’s in Art from East Tennessee State University in 2003. From that moment to present, she has continued to learn, grow and develop as an artist in her own right.
Her biographical sketch also states, “The colors of the early morning light on the hills surrounding her home, the sparkling light across the surface of the water as it moves along its banks, the deep magentas and indigos of the deep forest backgrounds against the light blue of the wild asters in fall … all of these images bring a sense of peace and calm to a world that is sometimes chaotic and fast paced. Renee Pitts captures these emotions as she paints plein air in the beautiful area she lives and in places she loves to travel. Weaving the elements of line, movement, shape and color, her designs take us to a place of rest, peace, and provide a respite for all who enter the scene. Her desire is to create art in such a way that what the viewer sees is something beyond their immediate circumstances to a time, a place, a memory that brings peace, comfort and hope. As a child growing up in north east Tennessee she had an opportunity to observe the seasons, the cycles of growth and life in the rural areas that surrounded her home. Creativity born from necessity was Renee’s first experience in the arts as her grandmother taught her the practice and art of quilting, sewing, using what remained for something new. Putting pieces together, creating designs in a quilt was a fascinating experience for her as a child and actually has been the basis of developing her paintings … shapes, forms, lines, all pieced together to create a thought, an emotional response, and an illusion of something that is significant to the necessity of life. … Water, shelter, comfort, encouragement, independence and dependence on the bounties of nature for sustenance and life’s joys … they are all there in the paintings if you look closely enough and experience them for yourself.
In her artist’s statement, Renee reveals, “As I walk along the river banks, hike with mountain peaks and their rounded forms beside me, fragile flowers are at my feet, and beside me on the path. These things become my subject matter as I strive to share my experience of peace and hope and comfort to others through my paintings. Using a brush, some paint, creating a design and making the elements and principles of art such as line, form, shape, movement, color and harmony come together in an illusion of a place and time. This creation of art and sharing it with others gives me great joy because I want the viewers to see something in that painting that belongs to them, their experience, the peace and comfort so needed in our chaotic world today. This experience filled with nature’s gift respite is no longer just mine. It becomes the viewers as well.”
“Joy Ride” will be celebrated with a socially distanced, masks required, gala reception and demonstration of technique by Renee Pitts, to which the public is cordially invited, on Friday, Dec. 11 from 7 to 9 p.m. in The Gallery @ Barr Photographics, 152 E. Main Street, Abingdon, Virginia. “Joy Ride” will hang and be offered for sale through Jan. 31, 2021. The Gallery @ Barr Photographics is housed in the Greenway Trigg Building, located in the heart of Abingdon’s Main Street historic district. Please call 276- 628-1486 or visit http://barrphotographics.com for further information.
