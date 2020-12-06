‘Joy Ride’ art exhibit showing at The Gallery @ Barr Photographics

Her biographical sketch also states, “The colors of the early morning light on the hills surrounding her home, the sparkling light across the surface of the water as it moves along its banks, the deep magentas and indigos of the deep forest backgrounds against the light blue of the wild asters in fall … all of these images bring a sense of peace and calm to a world that is sometimes chaotic and fast paced. Renee Pitts captures these emotions as she paints plein air in the beautiful area she lives and in places she loves to travel. Weaving the elements of line, movement, shape and color, her designs take us to a place of rest, peace, and provide a respite for all who enter the scene. Her desire is to create art in such a way that what the viewer sees is something beyond their immediate circumstances to a time, a place, a memory that brings peace, comfort and hope. As a child growing up in north east Tennessee she had an opportunity to observe the seasons, the cycles of growth and life in the rural areas that surrounded her home. Creativity born from necessity was Renee’s first experience in the arts as her grandmother taught her the practice and art of quilting, sewing, using what remained for something new. Putting pieces together, creating designs in a quilt was a fascinating experience for her as a child and actually has been the basis of developing her paintings … shapes, forms, lines, all pieced together to create a thought, an emotional response, and an illusion of something that is significant to the necessity of life. … Water, shelter, comfort, encouragement, independence and dependence on the bounties of nature for sustenance and life’s joys … they are all there in the paintings if you look closely enough and experience them for yourself.