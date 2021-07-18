Jonesborough Christmas store hired to decorate set of Lifetime holiday movie

Historic Jonesborough’s Gabriel’s Christmas store decorated the set for a Lifetime Christmas movie, “Christmas in Tune,” featuring Reba McEntire and John Schneider. The team went to Nashville in May and June for two and a half weeks and was on set alongside the stars of the movie, decorating for multiple locations. The movie is scheduled to air in December.
The store’s team was on set at three different locations that were used for multiple scenes in the movie. The three locations Gabriel’s Christmas decorated included a 19th-century estate spread across 10 acres of pastoral land outside of Nashville, Massey Concert Hall at Belmont University and the luxurious five-star Hermitage Hotel in downtown Nashville.
“It was an opportunity of a lifetime to not only be able to decorate for the movie but also to actually see how a Christmas movie is filmed. Working alongside Reba McEntire and John Schneider, my childhood crush, was an amazing experience. They were both so down to earth, so friendly and a genuine pleasure to be around,” said Linda Talcott, decorator and sales associate at Gabriel’s Christmas.
Gabe Eveland, owner at Gabriel’s Christmas, said, “When they first contacted us, I thought it was a hoax. I didn’t think it was real! Yet, 10 days later, I was on set doing a location scout with the tech team, and 10 days after that, we were loading up a trailer full of Christmas decorations and heading to Nashville. The experience was nothing short of incredible, and we hope to have an opportunity to decorate for other Christmas movies in the future.”
“Christmas in Tune” will tell the story of Belle, a young marketing executive who is in jeopardy of losing her job. Desperate for ideas, Belle decides that she’s going to reunite a famous singing duo for a charity Christmas concert. There’s only one problem: The singers are Belle’s parents (Reba McEntire and John Schneider), and they haven’t spoken to each other in years. Nevertheless, the quarreling couple teams up to help their daughter get her life back on track — and maybe even find a new man in the process.
Gabriel’s Christmas will host their holiday decorating classes in October and November. The curriculum is currently being finalized but will almost certainly include a class or two on how to make your home look like it’s in a Christmas movie.
Gabriel’s Christmas will also host a viewing party at the store when the production airs. Customers can also watch from home and join in a Facebook Live Watch Party that will take place while the movie airs.
For more information about Gabriel’s Christmas store, visit their Facebook page or website at gabrielschristmas.com.