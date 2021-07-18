Jonesborough Christmas store hired to decorate set of Lifetime holiday movie

Historic Jonesborough’s Gabriel’s Christmas store decorated the set for a Lifetime Christmas movie, “Christmas in Tune,” featuring Reba McEntire and John Schneider. The team went to Nashville in May and June for two and a half weeks and was on set alongside the stars of the movie, decorating for multiple locations. The movie is scheduled to air in December.

The store’s team was on set at three different locations that were used for multiple scenes in the movie. The three locations Gabriel’s Christmas decorated included a 19th-century estate spread across 10 acres of pastoral land outside of Nashville, Massey Concert Hall at Belmont University and the luxurious five-star Hermitage Hotel in downtown Nashville.

“It was an opportunity of a lifetime to not only be able to decorate for the movie but also to actually see how a Christmas movie is filmed. Working alongside Reba McEntire and John Schneider, my childhood crush, was an amazing experience. They were both so down to earth, so friendly and a genuine pleasure to be around,” said Linda Talcott, decorator and sales associate at Gabriel’s Christmas.