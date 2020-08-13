Join Helena Rose as she takes you on a self-healing journey with new single, 'Girls Like Me'

Helena Rose sprouts like a flower of the flock from among the local music scene.
Her songs, revealing. Her voice, buoyant.
Pull up a couch when Rose streams live from Jonesborough’s Spring Street Music Room at 7 p.m. Saturday. It’s free. Simply access www.facebook.com/VirtualDulcimers.
“It’s a release show to celebrate my new single, ‘Girls Like Me,’” said Rose by phone from her home in Johnson City. “I think it’ll be an hour long, so I’ve got to figure out what I’m going to play.”
Aficionados of local music may recall Rose from her two-year tenure with Bill and the Belles. Hair the color of wheat, voice like sunshine, the banjo-toting musician recorded the relevant “Girls Like Me” before she joined the old-time band.
“I guess what inspired it, I was very shy throughout middle school and high school,” Rose, 25, said. “I got made fun of a lot. A lot of girls go through that growing up — self-esteem issues. I wanted to write a song to let women and girls know to be happy with themselves.”
Spin the song, play the video.
Rose sings that “Nothing’s sweet about 16 when you’re so shy it hurts” and “trying to hide our bodies when boys are whispering our names. And laughing. Yeah, laughing.”
Sounds woeful, but it’s not. Amid a sheen of banjo-laced pop, Rose injects rays of brilliant light upon the matter such to heighten consciousness while alternately paving a way toward empowerment. She does so through a wide lens of optimism.
“Sometimes I get a little emotional, in a good way, when I sing it,” Rose said. “It makes me think about the girls who come up to tell me how they feel about the song.”
The single prefaces the eventual release of an EP. For now, she’s content to release singles.
“I’ll be releasing two more singles, and then I’ll have the EP out,” Rose said. “The songs show a piece of who I am. I’m scatterbrained, very empathetic, very caring. I really feel what other people feel.”
As a result, music provides ample therapy for Rose. Lyrics may pass like mere streams of words for some, but for the East Tennessee State University biology graduate, songs heal.
“Oh, very therapeutic!” Rose said. “Like one of my songs coming out, ‘What’s Killing You is Killing Me.’ That’s for my dad. Lots of minor chords. It’s an ‘I care about you’ song.”
Music, like an unseen hand that opens a door in the dark, provides clarity for Rose. Wide avenues of thought emerge.
“Music helps me think. I’m thinking all the time,” she said. “Sometimes when I’m listening to music or playing music, I can think more clearly and more deeply. That’s why music is therapeutic for me.”
Unlike a sinister character in a Stephen King novel, Rose’s thoughts do not shrink from her pen when it’s time to compose. Quite the opposite, actually. Like a flower, when Rose blooms in song, all shades of emotion are apt to appear for all to hear.
“I don’t hide things in my songs,” Rose said. “I’ve had some struggles, didn’t have it as easy as some growing up. I’m not afraid to expose that in my songs. I want people to know that they’re not alone.”
