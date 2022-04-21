Iconic '70s hitmakers Three Dog Night bring their California-smooth pop-rock sound to Bristol on Saturday

Southern California’s Three Dog Night predates home computers, cellphones and Ronald Reagan in The White House.

Pioneers of California’s smooth pop-rock sound of the ’70s, Three Dog Night perseveres. With Danny Hutton at the helm, Three Dog Night looks to lead a Cameo Theater crowd down nostalgia’s lane in Bristol, Virginia on Saturday, April 23.

Think “Joy to the World” and “everyone is lucky, everyone is kind” from “Shambala.”

“I like loads of melodies and harmonies,” said Danny Hutton, co-founding member of Three Dog Night. “All you can do is to serve the song and be yourself.”

By the time Three Dog Night rode Hoyt Axton’s “Joy to the World” to the top of Billboard’s Top 40 singles chart — which hit No. 1 this week 51 years ago, they were superstars. Could do no wrong.

“We got nailed in the old days because we couldn’t be categorized,” Hutton said by phone from his home in Laurel Canyon, California. “A lot of critics didn’t get us, but we had rock ’n’ roll, pop, some country, some R&B in our sound.”

Nowadays, Hutton lives in Alice Cooper’s old house. In those days, Hutton and fellow Three Dog Night singers Cory Wells and Chuck Negron hobnobbed and toured with such rock icons as Jimi Hendrix and Led Zeppelin.

“We were just really busy,” Hutton, 79, said. “The first tour, we went out with Steppenwolf. We went out on the road with Vanilla Fudge. Can you imagine — James Taylor, Led Zeppelin and Three Dog Night? That was all happening at that time.”

Formed as Redwood in 1967, Hutton, Wells and Negron changed their name to Three Dog Night in 1968. Signed to Dunhill/ABC Records, they first hit with 1969’s “One.” Hits, like notes from Hendrix’s guitar, flowed with considerable commercial sizzle.

Standbys including “Eli’s Coming,” “One Man Band” and “Liar” spirited Three Dog Night to household-name status. For instance, they performed at not one but two different Super Bowls.

“The first Super Bowl we played [Super Bowl V], the three singers from the Temptations were there,” Hutton said. “They backed us up on ‘Joy to the World.’”

Perks multiplied like joints swapped between Willie Nelson and Snoop Dogg. Far too many to note, but Three Dog Night belonged in rock’s upper echelon commercially if not critically. Then as now, they have long taken hits for having not written their caravan of hit songs.

For instance, Hoyt Axton wrote the group’s hit from 1971, “Never Been to Spain.” Leo Sayer penned 1974’s “The Show Must Go On.” Randy Newman composed 1970’s “Mama Told Me (Not to Come).”

“All we did was resurrect songs from albums that didn’t happen,” Hutton said. “Like with ‘Try a Little Tenderness’ (from 1969), Otis Redding had done it. Frank Sinatra did it in the ’40s.”

Despite Three Dog Night’s status as being one of the era’s bestselling bands, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has yet to tab them for induction. Hutton, when asked about their chances, did not sound optimistic.

“It’s a good ole boys’ network,” Hutton said. “Why is one group in and another isn’t? We had a lot of Hall of Fame bands open up for us.”

Undeterred, Hutton said that Three Dog Night is preparing its first album of new material in decades.

“I’m feeling good about the band,” he said. “To do an album now, it better be OK. It’s got to be good. The songs are melodic. I wrote about half the songs. We will do one in Bristol, ‘Prayer of the Children.’ We ended up putting it in the encore section.”

Back to the days of bell-bottoms and peace signs, Vietnam and Nixon comes Three Dog Night. Nixon’s gone, and so is Watergate, but Three Dog Night and their generational style and hits remain well intact.

“We do all the hits,” Hutton said. “I want the songs to sound like the records.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.