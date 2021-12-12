Holston High School brings out artistic side of students in horticulture class

The assignment will take a spin on the math side of the floral business this week when Cox will ask his students to tabulate what their arrangements would cost at the wholesale and retail levels. The students also will be asked to critique their designs and to self-reflect on their experiences.

Plant sale proceeds

The floral design course is not only the most artistic-driven horticulture course; it’s also one of the most expensive offerings in the horticulture curriculum, said Cox.

An annual sale of plants grown by the horticulture students each spring helps to pay for the supplies needed for the floral design course, which usually is offered at the school every other year.

Cox estimated the plant sale brings in a substantial $10,000 that is primarily used to help run all horticulture activities, not just floral design. A smaller portion of the proceeds is returned to organizing the plant sale for the next year.

Last week, the students got to incorporate fresh roses into their floral designs, an extravagant flower used in class after students have developed stronger design skills. Cox said he spent more than $400 on flowers just last week for each student to make the one arrangement.