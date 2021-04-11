Hollifield: The springtime episode of Nature Run Amuck

Spring has sprung, according to the old cliché used by every unimaginative writer who ever penned a story that referenced spring.

We emerge from a long, hard winter, trees begin to show their early shades of green, and animals shake off their cold-weather slumber, especially angry octopuses, drug-dealing cats and video-conferencing chimps.

It’s time once again for the infrequent series Nature Run Amuck, a look at animals in the news.

Never pick a fight with an eight-armed opponent.

According to a report from Reuters, an Australian author and his family were on holiday at a resort when an octopus whipped the absolute dog snot out of him.

I’m not going to use his name here for fear that he will one day Google himself, this column will pop up, he’ll be angered by what I write about him, he’ll jump on a plane, he’ll fly to America to confront me, and he will say, “That’s not a knife (pulls giant knife) — THAT’S a knife,” which is what all Australians say and do in a confrontation, according to “Crocodile Dundee.”

On the beach, the author thought he saw the tail of a stingray emerge from the water and strike a seagull. Scooping up his 2-year-old daughter, he moved in close to investigate.