Hollifield: Revisiting Career Day and the giant books

“How much do the books weigh?”

“Oh, they’re heavy. I had a hard time carrying them in.”

“Can I pick one up?”

“Yeah, go ahead.”

I imagined the conversation when he got home: “Momma, we had career day at school and there was a man who made giant books, and he let me pick one up, and it had a lot of dust on it, and I ’bout sneezed my head off.”

All was well until later groups rotated through — groups that had first encountered a Marine recruiter and a state trooper before my giant books. Suddenly they weren’t as impressive.

“Hey, Mr. Newspaper Man, I got to try on a bulletproof vest.”

“Oh yeah? Well, I wore this tan jacket today. It protects me from the cold. And I guess you’ve heard about the giant books.”

“I got to hold a bazooka, too.”

The Marine recruiter, in addition to being a nice guy in a snazzy uniform, had tried to upstage the giant books by bringing a shoulder-fired anti-tank weapon, decommissioned and safe for the children but nonetheless impressive.