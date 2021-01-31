HOLLIFIELD: Larry King will miss the Robot Apocalypse

I could be mixing up those two interviews, but King was inquisitive and entertaining nonetheless.

His biggest impact on me personally was his newspaper column in USA Today, which ran from 1982 to 2001. As a young, aspiring columnist struggling to come up with 600-700 words each week to entertain a few thousand people, I marveled that Larry could string together a bunch of random thoughts connected only by the three-dot ellipsis and reach millions of people.

Here is an actual example of his column as reported in a 2001 online story from observer.com:

“Angelina Jolie, whose film Original Sin opened Friday, tells me she has nothing in the works right now … Julie Andrews tells me she is ‘certain’ she will sing again … A salute also to my man, Don Imus … I’m very proud of my wife, Shawn. She’s a great singer and a terrific talent who chooses to be a mother first …”

He did this in USA Today for 19 years. Bravo, Mr. King.

Which brings me to the coming robot apocalypse.

As I was preparing to write my tribute to Larry, I stumbled upon a Business Insider story about a new study that determined humans may not be able to stop the eventual takeover of artificial intelligence (AI) now that we have created it.