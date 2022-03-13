Hollifield: Grab yourself some 'Old Time Favorites'

As a semi-respected small-town newspaper editor, regionally known humor columnist and former cigar-chomping, hooch-swilling, skirt-chasing, cholesterol-lowering-medication-taking, underpaid and overworked bureau chief of the fictional yet highly respected Monkey Action News Team, I don’t use my journalistic status, real or imagined, to promote goods or services.

I stopped after I gave a thumbs-up to Cousin Junior’s plumbing business, and shortly thereafter he flooded the basement of the VFW hall, ruining 48 miniature American flags and a life-size cutout of Gen. George S. Patton.

But, in the real world, I do make exceptions from time to time. Phil Lee, the rocking troubadour, the self-proclaimed “Mighty King of Love,” has a new album out, and it is a dandy. It’s called “Phil Lee & Other Old Time Favorites.” I recommend buying it with cold hard cash, a credit card or a handful of that cryptocurrency everyone is talking about.

I can hear some of the skeptics now: “He’s only promoting Phil Lee’s new album in hopes of accessing the backstage debauchery and plethora of gorgeous groupies that are a staple of any Phil Lee show.”

And my answer is, in the words of the late, great Hank Williams, mind your own business.

Phil, a North Carolina boy, has been crisscrossing this great nation for decades, sometimes driving a truck, sometimes unleashing his wickedly clever songs on audiences large and small.

He moved to the West Coast a few years ago. Instead of falling into the area’s psychedelia or smooth Eagles-like output as some of us feared, he went back to his roots for the new one, back when he was part of the opening act for the farm report on WRAL-TV in Raleigh.

I’ll let Phil explain it:

“In 1968 (to the best of my recollection, your honor) my Grandma Flossie wangled me a job on television playing drums for a guy who became a huge influence on my whole approach to show business — Homer A. Briarhopper. His suits and his ‘Howdy, neighbors’ wave and the big smile, just the way he engaged the audience and his style of playing to the audience, stuck with me.

“Every show was a couple of toe-tappers, a few country favorites, a rocker or two for the kids and always one for the sick and the shut-ins.

“He was always inclusive, everybody was welcome, and there was literally something for everyone. Fun for the whole family! Unfortunately, I got away from all that for about 60 years, but I wanted to do an album for my mama before she kicked the bucket. Honestly, though, it looks like there’s a race for the finish at this point that I may win.”

My old-time favorites on “Phil Lee & Other Old Time Favorites” include “I Like Women,” a reworking of an earlier gem called “Daddy’s Jail,” and the gospel standard “Just A Closer Walk With Thee,” the song Harry Dean Stanton sings in the film “Cool Hand Luke.”

Back to Phil:

“There are a couple of co-writes and a couple of traditional songs I’ve always wanted to do. ... It was just songs I had written, songs that my mother was particularly fond of like ‘Daddy’s Jail’ or ‘Where’s the Family Today?,’ a co-write with my old friend James Brown, may God rest his soul. These are mostly songs I’d always meant to do, but they were never right for the arty records I was doing. It’s one of those records with no secret devil-worshipping messages, no ‘FU’s,’ just an album of tunes my mama and I like.”

There you have it. I say pick up a copy or digital download of “Phil Lee & Other Old Time Favorites.” I guarantee it’s better than Cousin Junior’s plumbing skills.

Get “Phil Lee & Other Old Time Favorites” at https://philleeone.bandcamp.com.

Scott Hollifield is editor of The McDowell News in Marion, North Carolina, and humor columnist. Contact him at rhollifield@mcdowellnews.com.