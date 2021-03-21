HOLLIFIELD: Another King says get your vaccine

Petty is not the first King to endorse vaccines. As I wrote in January, Elvis Presley was credited with helping boost the number of polio vaccinations in the 1950s.

Angie Marchese, Graceland vice president of archives, told WAVE 3 News in a Dec. 19 story that Elvis’ example helped wipe out the disease in the U.S.

“The pictures of Elvis getting his vaccine were seen in newspapers around the country the next day, and the percentage of teenagers that actually got the polio vaccination after this promotion went from .6% to almost 80% in six months,” Marchese told the station.

Hopefully, many other Kings — or their estates — will climb on board the truth train at the vaccination station and release public service announcements encouraging all Americans to get their COVID-19 shots.

I’ve even come up with some samples: