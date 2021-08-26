Hollifield: An apology to bees and bee enthusiasts

“Mr. Hollifield, it has come to our attention in one of your previous so-called ‘humor’ columns you may have libeled our clients in describing a ‘bee’ attack. While it is true that some members of our community, such as the unfortunately named ‘killer’ variety, have at times demonstrated aggressive behavior, it is our contention that you were a victim of a yellow jacket, a narrow-waisted suborder Apocrita of the order Hymenoptera, which is not a bee. If this is the case, you were not stung by a ‘bee,’ or attacked by a ‘bee.’ Not did you run screaming and flailing your arms across the yard like a frightened toddler after encountering ‘bees.’