Hollifield: An apology to bees and bee enthusiasts

Today I would like to apologize to the bee community for an unfortunate misidentification in a previous column while also providing an update on my summer-long battle with stinging insects that seemed to emerge from the depths of hell.
In July, I wrote about a painful encounter while mowing: “In a patch of clover on this particular day, a bee stung me on the ankle. I can’t begrudge the bee’s reaction. If someone tried to run me over, I would likely retaliate.”
The rest of the column detailed getting stung several more times in subsequent weeks and suffering allergic reactions, in which the afflicted areas swelled to roughly twice their normal size.
After publication, several readers pointed out that my use of the word “bee” was likely confusing helpful pollinators with their dirty rotten cousins from the wasp family.
In a follow-up column, I printed a few of the responses.
“I’m guessing, like me, you were likely the victim of the nasty, good for nothing (really, look it up), ground-dwelling yellow jacket.”
After that second column, I received even more response from readers who insisted I don’t know my bees from a hole in the ground, which is where many yellow jackets live.
I expected I would soon receive a stern letter from the bee law firm of Bumble, Honey & Sweat:
“Mr. Hollifield, it has come to our attention in one of your previous so-called ‘humor’ columns you may have libeled our clients in describing a ‘bee’ attack. While it is true that some members of our community, such as the unfortunately named ‘killer’ variety, have at times demonstrated aggressive behavior, it is our contention that you were a victim of a yellow jacket, a narrow-waisted suborder Apocrita of the order Hymenoptera, which is not a bee. If this is the case, you were not stung by a ‘bee,’ or attacked by a ‘bee.’ Not did you run screaming and flailing your arms across the yard like a frightened toddler after encountering ‘bees.’
“We suggest you further investigate this matter. If indeed these were yellow jackets and not our clients you encountered, we expect an apology and a retraction.”
So, in anticipation of such a lawyer letter, I did further research and a deeper investigation. In a section of the yard where I was twice stung, I discovered a hole in the ground slightly smaller than a golf ball.
I observed it for a while from a distance and saw no activity, so I poked it with a stick, which produced plenty of activity and sent me running and screaming and flailing my arms across the yard like a frightened toddler.
Yep. Those were yellow jackets.
So, what to do?
Thankfully, YouTube has no shortage of amateur yellow jacket-killing experts who impart their deadly knowledge to viewers in two- to five-minute clips.
The methods ranged from environmentally friendly, like capping the hole with an upside down jar for several days or rigging up an electric fly swatter gadget, to a — literally — scorched-earth approach involving flammable liquid and fire.
Do not use fire under any circumstances. It is unnecessary and leads to newspaper headlines like “MAN BURNS DOWN HOUSE IN YELLOW JACKET FIASCO.”
I chose my method, a mixture of upside down jar and chemical warfare, waited until dusk, dressed from head to toe in the most yellow jacket-resistant clothing I could find, crept onto the battlefield and launched my sneak attack.
Then I ran screaming and flailing my arms like a frightened toddler.
It seems to have worked. Activity ceased around the hole, and I later mowed without incident.
So, in conclusion, it was yellow jackets and not bees. I stand corrected and offer my sincere apology to bees and bee enthusiasts everywhere. Hopefully, this takes some of the sting out of my previous misidentification.
Scott Hollifield is editor/GM of The McDowell News in Marion, North Carolina, and a humor columnist. Contact him at rhollifield@mcdowellnews.com.