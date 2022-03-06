History Happy Hour shares stories from segregated Langston High School

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. — The sixth season of History Happy Hour kicks off on Thursday with stories about Johnson City’s Langston High School, which was dedicated to educating African Americans from 1893 until local schools were forced to integrate in 1965.

Charles D. Crowe, who has served as director of procurements and contracts for the Department of Energy, was a student from Langston High School and a graduate of Science Hill High School. Crowe will speak about his time at Langston and his perspective on being the “Lost Class of 1965” — a name given to those students who were high school juniors when school integration occurred.

“We’re excited to welcome Mr. Crowe and share more stories from Langston,” says Heritage Alliance Executive Director Anne Mason. “They are such an important part of the community, and their students have so many stories to share.” The program will start at 6:30 p.m. on March 10 via the online Zoom platform. It is free to the public. Livestreams and Zoom links will be available on the Chester Inn Museum’s Facebook page and the Heritage Alliance’s website.

The Langston Centre was built in 1893 as the Langston Normal School. A 1925 renovation, made possible by Rosenwald funding, added a gymnasium to the school. Named after Virginia congressional representative John Mercer Langston, it served as a school for African American students from 1893 to 1965. The Langston Education and Arts Development organization worked with the community and other groups to help restore Langston as a functioning community center for arts and education. Today, the Langston Centre offers a variety of classes and programs. They most recently launched the Langston Experience in February.

History Happy Hour, a history lecture series hosted by the Heritage Alliance, establishes a platform for the community to gather and engage with historical work and research. Starting in April, History Happy Hour will be the third Thursday of every month at 6:30 p.m. Topics for this season include Shaker Dance, “Edison and the Origins of Recorded Sound,” traditional, wooden spoon making, historic bricks in architecture and much more. A full lineup for the season will soon be available at the Heritage Alliance’s website, heritageall.org, and on the Chester Inn Museum’s Facebook page.

This project is funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, Tennessee Historical Commission. For more information on the Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum, History Happy Hour or the Heritage Alliance, call our office at 423-753-9580 or the Chester Inn Museum at 423-753-4580. You can also contact the organization via email at info@heritageall.org. Additional information about the Heritage Alliance and its mission can be found online at http://www.heritageall.org. Be sure to follow the Chester Inn and Heritage Alliance Facebook pages for updates about events at the Chester Inn and other Heritage Alliance programs.