Heritage Alliance to host Summer Suppers on historic lawns once a month

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. — The Heritage Alliance kicks off a new dining experience this month in Jonesborough with its Summer Supper series.

The suppers will take place from May through September on five different historic lawns. Summer Suppers is an exclusive series with limited seating. Tickets for Summer Suppers can be purchased through the Town of Jonesborough’s ticketing website at jonesborough.com/tickets.

The first Summer Supper will take place on May 22 at 6 p.m. at February Hill, located at 102 W. College Street in Jonesborough. Tickets for the event are $45 per person. This includes a three-course meal, beverages, live music and a chance to explore the grounds and sections of the home. Other dates and locations include: June 12 on Spring Street, July 24 at the Warner Institute, Aug. 14 at the Historic Embree Farm in Telford and Sept. 18 at a home on East Main Street. All suppers will start at 6 p.m., and tickets for each supper are limited to 26 guests. If you are interested in attending more than one supper, you must purchase separate tickets for each date. The Heritage Alliance will observe all CDC safety guidelines throughout the event. Supper locations are subject to change.