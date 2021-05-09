Guitar raffle to support musical programming in Floyd

The Handmade Music School (at The Floyd Country Store) & Southwest Virginia luthier Jackson Cunningham are offering a chance to win one of Cunningham’s custom guitars to benefit programming at The Handmade Music School.

Raffle tickets are $25 and will be available for purchase through June 10. The winning ticket will be selected on June 11 during the Friday Night Jamboree (in person and through livestream). The goal of the fundraiser is to sell 800 tickets to raise $20,000 in support of programming at The Handmade Music School, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to handing down music and dance traditions through lessons, workshops and camps.

Cunningham reached out to Floyd Country Store with the idea for the raffle, inspired to give back to the musical community that has inspired and supported him.

“The Floyd Country Store has always provided a gathering place for music and so many opportunities in the community,” Cunningham said. “Southwest Virginia has been my home for many years, and folks have been very supportive, generous and giving to me. This is a chance for me to try and return some of that generosity.”