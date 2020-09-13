 Skip to main content
Friendship Family of Dealerships to host flag ceremony, donate to law enforcement
The Friendship Family of Dealerships will show support to local law enforcement by hosting a flag dedication ceremony, which includes lunch and a donation of $2,500 to each precinct in the markets served by Friendship.

The event will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16 at the all new Friendship Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, 3193 West State St. in Bristol.

The Friendship Family of Dealerships will be making a total donation of $45,000 to all law enforcement agencies in the immediate areas that they serve.

These include:

» Bristol Virginia Police Department

» Bristol Tennessee Police Department

» Washington County (Virginia) Sheriff’s Department

» Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department

» Abingdon Police Department

» Bluff City Police Department

» Kingsport Police Department

» Johnson City Police Department

» Washington County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office

