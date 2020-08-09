You have permission to edit this article.
Friends of the Southwest Virginia Museum seeking donations for annual yard sale fundraiser
Friends of the Southwest Virginia Museum seeking donations for annual yard sale fundraiser

BIG STONE GAP, Va. — The Friends of the Southwest Virginia Museum will host their Annual Yard Sale Fundraiser event on Saturday, Aug. 22, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. The Yard Sale Fundraiser will offer a variety of items for purchase, and all proceeds will benefit the Friends of the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park.

Donations are needed for the sale, and the museum will accept items in good condition, with the exception of clothing and shoes. Members of the public may drop off items at the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park office building (the brick building on Shawnee Ave. right across the street from the museum) Mondays-Fridays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. from Aug. 3 through Aug. 14.

Participants are required to social distance between those not in the same household. Face coverings are required to enter the museum or office building for any reason during a visit.

The Friends of the Southwest Virginia Museum is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, and items are tax-deductible.

For more information about Friends of the Museum, or the Annual Yard Sale Fundraiser, please call the museum at 276-523-1322.

The award-winning Virginia State Parks are managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.

For more information about Virginia State Parks’ activities and amenities, or to make reservations in one of the more than 1,800 campsites or 300 climate-controlled cabins, call the Virginia State Parks Reservation Center at 800-933-PARK or visit www.virginiastateparks.gov.

