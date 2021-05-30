For Lisa Nelson, calligraphy is both a business and an artform

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Employing a steady hand and an eye for detail, Lisa Nelson Jones guided her pen across the paper. Words soon appeared, each letter carefully formed in measured strokes, wide in some places, thin as a pine needle in others.
When she finished, it read: “The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog.” It’s a pangram — a sentence, often a silly saying, that includes at least one of every letter in the alphabet. But under Jones’ meticulous direction, the writing looks worthy of framing.
That’s the highest compliment a calligrapher can receive, and Jones strives for that kind of perfection every time she takes up her pen. An activity that some would find tedious, if not nerve-wracking, calligraphy for Jones is an escape — not only fun but therapeutic.
“I get lost in the work,” she said.
And it has provided her with the opportunity to be self-employed and spend more time with her two children, Grayson and Lilly, whose names provided inspiration in the naming of her business, Greylilly Calligraphy.
The ancient Romans are believed to have been the first practitioners of calligraphy, a word that is thought to be derived from two Greek words “kallos,” which means beauty, and “graphein,” meaning “to write.” It’s a stylized, artistic form of writing, where consistency in letters is carried not only to the shapes of letters, but also to the space between the letters.
For Jones, 44, calligraphy’s origins in her life can be traced to 2012 when her son was a baby.
“My husband was at home with my son. Then he decided he did not like being Mr. Mom, so we switched roles, and I stayed at home. It gave me the opportunity to do more research on the history of writing, and it got me into calligraphy,” she said.
From then on, Jones combined a love for writing and history to cultivate her calligraphy skills. She became friends with other calligraphers and learned from them. When she became confident in her work, she started her business and opened a website.
“Art pieces and poems for children are the things that get the most requests. I’ve also designed tattoos and pretty much anything you can think of,” said Jones.
Working as a freelance calligrapher, Jones uses social media to reach out to the calligraphy community to reinforce her skill set, stay updated on calligraphy topics and network with other artists.
Calligraphy is not a dying art, Jones said, explaining that the art had a resurgence 10 years ago and is prominent as ever on the internet right now.
“Although calligraphy means ‘beautiful writing,’ it is actually a form of drawing. Once you get in the pace of writing, one letter can take about 5-7 minutes to complete. Most calligraphers don’t do this, but I pre-draw the strokes before writing in ink. I don’t understand why they don’t do it; the less mistakes the better.”
The tools she uses for her calligraphy are walnut ink, quills, different types of card stock and her handy eraser.
“You’re going to make mistakes,” she said. “I’m human, but you don’t get into a hurry with calligraphy. You just get it done.”
A calligrapher also has to have thick skin, in a way, Jones noted. Much of her work — wedding invitations and seating cards — are thrown away without regard for how many hours of work they took to create.
Now, her tattoo designs, on the other hand — they will last a lifetime.
Christian Patterson is one of several Middle Tennessee State University students spending 16 days in the area writing feature stories for the Herald Courier.