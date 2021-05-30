For Lisa Nelson, calligraphy is both a business and an artform

For Jones, 44, calligraphy’s origins in her life can be traced to 2012 when her son was a baby.

“My husband was at home with my son. Then he decided he did not like being Mr. Mom, so we switched roles, and I stayed at home. It gave me the opportunity to do more research on the history of writing, and it got me into calligraphy,” she said.

From then on, Jones combined a love for writing and history to cultivate her calligraphy skills. She became friends with other calligraphers and learned from them. When she became confident in her work, she started her business and opened a website.

“Art pieces and poems for children are the things that get the most requests. I’ve also designed tattoos and pretty much anything you can think of,” said Jones.

Working as a freelance calligrapher, Jones uses social media to reach out to the calligraphy community to reinforce her skill set, stay updated on calligraphy topics and network with other artists.

Calligraphy is not a dying art, Jones said, explaining that the art had a resurgence 10 years ago and is prominent as ever on the internet right now.