Floyd County historian, advocate dies, leaving legacy of historic preservation

Author and historian Thomas Perry of Patrick County met Gerald about 30 years ago, and the two bonded over their passion for history, especially the Civil War.

“I started the preservation effort to preserve Jeb Stuart’s birthplace in Ararat, and he contacted me about preserving the Jubal Early Home place in Franklin County,” Perry remembered. “We went to the Roanoke Civil War Round Table, Virginia Tech Civil War Weekend and Fincastle Rifles Sons of Confederate Veterans meetings [together].”

Perry said “everyone should have a friend like Gerald” in a tribute he penned online: “Several times, I found myself at Gerald’s home, where the instruments would come out. One night, we figured out how to play ‘Norwegian Wood’ by the Beatles with Gerald on mandolin and myself on guitar. He loved bluegrass music. It was never boring around Gerald.”

Those who knew Gerald lost a piece of their hearts when he died, Perry said. He added it was also oddly “appropriate” for Gerald to have funeral services on April 9, as it’s the same day Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered to Gen. Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox.