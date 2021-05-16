Feeding Southwest Virginia launches the Mobile Marketplace

ABINGDON, Va. — Feeding Southwest Virginia has officially launched its newest program, the Mobile Marketplace, thanks to a grant from Feeding America.

FSWVA’s Mobile Marketplace is a new program designed to provide accessibility to underserved demographic groups and rural locations. The Mobile Marketplace offers SNAP-eligible groceries for purchase and SNAP outreach. Based on data analysis, the areas that we determined would benefit most from this service are Alleghany, Bland, Craig, Carroll, Pittsylvania, Wythe and Wise.

Feeding SWVA’s Mobile Market Program will consist of two trucks, each stocked with product from one of two committed grocery partners and supplemented with purchased food. The Abingdon Distribution Center will utilize a beverage truck to travel to targeted rural sites in the southwestern part of the service area.

The implementation of two Mobile Markets will position the food bank to better serve the food-insecure who live in areas where grocery stores are located at distances that are difficult for them to reach and those who lack brick and mortar pantries or other emergency food assistance. Compounding the problem for most of the individuals in these targeted localities is the lack of public transportation.