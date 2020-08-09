'Farm and Fun Time' expands to new PBS markets

The Birthplace of Country Music has announced Radio Bristol’s “Farm and Fun Time” musical variety show has been syndicated to two new PBS markets this summer — East Tennessee PBS and UNC-TV-North Carolina Channel.
“Farm and Fun Time” joined the programming lineup at Blue Ridge PBS in Roanoke, Virginia, back in April. With the addition of East Tennessee PBS and UNC-TV-North Carolina Channel, the program now has the potential of reaching nearly 18 million viewers across a coverage area in parts of three states in the Southeast.
BCM officials plan to continue to work with the team at Blue Ridge PBS to expand “Farm and Fun Time” to additional markets in the coming months.
Hosted by Kris Truelsen and featuring house band Bill and the Belles, “Farm and Fun Time” is a celebration of Appalachian music and culture with various segments, jingles and featured artists. The show can be attended in person the second Thursday of every month at Radio Bristol with a ticket purchase or streamed online at listenradiobristol.org. Local PBS markets will air “Farm and Fun Time” on Saturdays at 7 p.m. for Blue Ridge PBS, Saturdays at 9 p.m. for UNC-TV-North Carolina and Sundays at 3:30 p.m. for East Tennessee PBS.
