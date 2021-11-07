Family entertainment center opens in Wytheville

Crossroads Social House, a 25,000-square-foot family entertainment center located near Walmart and Lowe’s, is open for business.
Last week was a soft opening; the official opening is this week. Hours will be from 4 to 11 p.m. Monday-Saturday and Sunday from 2 to 9 p.m. Once the center is fully staffed, hours will be 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.
Crossroads is a place where family and friends can hang out, enjoy each other’s company and have fun. There are 14 bowling lanes; six of the lanes are separate from the others and can be used for private events. There’s also a laser tag arena, an arcade, a restaurant/bar with indoor/outdoor dining, a billiards and darts room, a trampoline jump zone and several party rooms. The jump zone is not open yet but will open as soon as special socks required for jumpers arrive.
There are televisions throughout the building, including at the end of the bowling lanes. In addition, there are two entertainment areas with six reclining chairs with charging stations and a television where people can gather to watch games. The rental fee is $150 per game for six seats.
The restaurant offers a full bar. Right now, the restaurant is offering appetizers like fried pickles, nachos, bacon cheese fries, beer-battered onion rings, mozzarella sticks, sweet tots and biscuit-breaded boneless wings with a variety of sauces. As more employees come on board, the restaurant will offer sandwiches, salads, pizza and more.
“We named it Crossroads Social House because we want you to be social with friends and family,” said owner Nick Patel. “So bring your family and friends and enjoy.”
Tuesday afternoon, Timothy Stroupe, 19, and Honor Howard, 17, were enjoying the arcade room. The “Down the Clown” game was their favorite. There are more than two dozen games in the arcade, including Grab-n-Win, Pirate Hook, Treasure Quest, Star Wars Battle Pod and H2 Overdrive.
“I’m having a great time, honestly,” Howard said. “We’ve tried every game and laser tag. It’s a great change to have around here.”
Chris Stone of Wytheville agreed, saying Crossroads is “pretty cool.”
“Now we don’t have to travel to do the things we like to do, like going to Christiansburg to bowl,” he said.
Here are some Crossroads Social House prices:
Main Bowling Lanes per hour: $25 for up to six people.
Main Lanes Friday-Sunday per hour: $35 for up to six people
VIP Lanes Monday-Thursday per hour: $35 for up to six people
VIP Lanes Friday-Sunday per hour: $45 for up to six people
One game of Laser Tag per person: $10
Two games of Laser Tag per person: $18
Three games of Laser Tag per person: $25
Jump Zone for one hour $12
Billiards per hour per table: $15
Darts per hour per board: $10
For information, call 276-335-2288 or visit online at www.crossroadssocialhouse.com
