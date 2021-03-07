ETSU student to compete in Miss Tennessee USA

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Lily McKenzie of Bristol will compete in the Miss Tennessee USA pageant at the Horseshoe Casino in Tunica, Mississippi, on March 11-13.

McKenzie, the daughter of Bonnie and Spencer McKenzie, is a student at East Tennessee State University, where she received a full scholarship in the Fine & Performing Arts Honors College. She is pursuing a degree in exercise science with a minor in dance.

She is representing the region in the pageant as the current Miss East Tennessee USA.

McKenzie’s platform is an initiative she created, #speaklife. Through this initiative, she encourages others to use words powerfully and kindly.

“Everyone has the power to simply encourage those around them, to speak words to people that will inspire and give life to them, their pursuits and their dreams,” McKenzie said. She seeks to help women and young girls find confidence through being grounded in their identities and knowing their value.

McKenzie has trained in classical ballet since the age of 3, and she also participates in jazz, modern dance and competitive ballroom at Johnson City Ballroom. She is an instructor at Shellshead Classical Ballet Conservatory, home of Johnson City Ballet. In 2019, McKenzie started the Purple Tutu program at Shellshead. The program offers classes free of charge to children with Down syndrome. She also teaches ballet and Pilates.