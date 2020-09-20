ETSU professor, 7-time Grammy nominee produces new Bristol Sessions CD

“I wanted to get past the slogans, past the hyperbole,” Olson said.

Hey, it’s all about the music. Consequently, the collection and its accompanying 44-page booklet focuses on that which was produced in downtown Bristol in 1927 and 1928 for the Victor Talking Machine Company. It follows several prior reissues, including but not limited to Sony Legacy’s “RCA Country Legends: The Bristol Sessions, Vol. 1,” in 2002.

“If you already own that CD in your collection, this is a marked step forward from that,” Olson said. “This is where the story stands starting in 2020.”

Olson added that his intentions for the compilation distill into three definitive goals. He wanted them to be comprehensive, representative, and a showcase of the best from the sessions.

Furthermore, affordability attaches to the single CD. Bear Family’s “Bristol Sessions” box set sells for about $100. “We Shall All Be Reunited” retails for about $12 on Amazon.

Bear Family’s box set nod to the Bristol Sessions in 2011 preceded its similar mining of the Johnson City Sessions in 2013. As with “We Shall All Be Reunited,” Bear and Olson produced a single-CD distillation of the latter last year with “Tell it to Me: Johnson City Sessions Revisited.”