ETSU professor, 7-time Grammy nominee produces new Bristol Sessions CD

BRISTOL, Va. — As Bristol Sessions recordings near 100 years old, they’ve never sounded better than now.
Bear Family Records and producer Ted Olson have managed to shine a new light on an old story.
Witness “We Shall All Be Reunited — Revisiting Bristol Sessions 1927-1928.” Nine years after Bear Family issued the entire Bristol Sessions in Grammy-nominated box set form, the German-based archivist label revisits the historic sessions with the single CD release. Olson, a professor at East Tennessee State University, wrote new liner notes and produced the fresh volume.
“This collection represents the shining moments from the 1927 and 1928 Bristol Sessions,” said Olson, a seven-time Grammy nominee. “I think it showcases these incredible talents coming together in a tastefully compiled format and stellar mastering. These are brand new masters for 2020.”
“We Shall All Be Reunited” features 26 tracks, 15 from 1927 and 11 from 1928. Bear Family licensed the songs for reissue from Sony, who own the master recordings. Consequently, they were allowed but one cut each from the sessions’ seminal participants, Jimmie Rodgers and The Carter Family.
Olson selected The Carter Family’s “The Poor Orphan Child” and Rodgers’ “Sleep Baby Sleep” for inclusion. One may wonder, why that Carter Family selection and not the more famous “Bury Me Under the Weeping Willow” for use in the set?
“I wanted to represent something that featured the Carter Family’s trio,” Olson said. “I felt as if A.P. Carter has not received his full credit as a singer. I was absolutely blown away by A.P.’s voice on ‘The Poor Orphan Child.’”
The Carter Family turn up on track number eight. Rodgers’ entry clocks in at number 12. By design, the CD begins with an impactful one-two-three with Ernest V. Stoneman & His Dixie Mountaineers’ gospel “Sweeping Through the Gates,” Blind Alfred Reed’s epic “The Wreck of the Virginian (Take 2),” and El Watson’s blues instrumental, “Narrow Gauge Blues.”
“I wanted it to introduce a gospel number, a secular song, and an instrumental piece,” Olson said. “I wanted listeners to be oriented in the types of music that Ralph Peer was featuring during the sessions.”
Bristol Sessions recordings broke new audio and industry ground. In addition to launching the storied country music careers of hallmark talents Jimmie Rodgers and The Carter Family, producer Ralph Peer helped plant the seeds that became America’s country music industry.
In his definitive biography of Rodgers, author Nolan Porterfield termed the Bristol Sessions of 1927 as the “Big Bang of Country Music.” Hyperbole or not, the coinage stuck. Johnny Cash chimed in later when he said the sessions were “the single most important event in the history of country music.”
“I wanted to get past the slogans, past the hyperbole,” Olson said.
Hey, it’s all about the music. Consequently, the collection and its accompanying 44-page booklet focuses on that which was produced in downtown Bristol in 1927 and 1928 for the Victor Talking Machine Company. It follows several prior reissues, including but not limited to Sony Legacy’s “RCA Country Legends: The Bristol Sessions, Vol. 1,” in 2002.
“If you already own that CD in your collection, this is a marked step forward from that,” Olson said. “This is where the story stands starting in 2020.”
Olson added that his intentions for the compilation distill into three definitive goals. He wanted them to be comprehensive, representative, and a showcase of the best from the sessions.
Furthermore, affordability attaches to the single CD. Bear Family’s “Bristol Sessions” box set sells for about $100. “We Shall All Be Reunited” retails for about $12 on Amazon.
Bear Family’s box set nod to the Bristol Sessions in 2011 preceded its similar mining of the Johnson City Sessions in 2013. As with “We Shall All Be Reunited,” Bear and Olson produced a single-CD distillation of the latter last year with “Tell it to Me: Johnson City Sessions Revisited.”
“The Johnson City Sessions single CD, which is going for the same price as the new one, has gone a long way in introducing people to the sessions,” Olson said.
Pristine in sound and newly re-mastered by sound engineer Marcus Heumann, the songs sound as if dipped into Ponce de Leon’s elusive Fountain of Youth. No wrinkles. No snaps, crackles, or pops.
It’s history on the record, clarified and exhibited for the public at large.
“The goal of this single CD,” Olson said, “is to get the music and story to a much broader audience. It sounds remarkable.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at citydesk@bristolnews.com.
