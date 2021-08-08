Party on the Moon to headline Kingsport Chamber Dinner

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — It’s time to celebrate together!

And what better way to celebrate than with Party on the Moon.

“The Number One Party Band in the Nation” will headline the stage for another great night of entertainment at the Kingsport Chamber 74th Annual Dinner.

The event will take place Friday, Aug. 20, at the MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort & Convention Center, Kingsport. The evening will begin with a reception at 6 p.m. followed by the dinner and program at 7 p.m.

This marks the tenth time Party on the Moon has performed at the affair, which the public is invited to attend. Tickets are on sale now for $150 and can be purchased at your Kingsport Chamber (400 Clinchfield Street, next to Food City in downtown Kingsport) or by calling 423-392-8800.

The Kingsport Chamber Annual Dinner normally takes place in February but, due to the pandemic, was rescheduled for August.

Last year’s event was another record sellout and this year’s dinner is expected to be as well. Those interested in attending are encouraged to purchase their tickets as soon as possible.