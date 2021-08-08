Party on the Moon to headline Kingsport Chamber Dinner

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — It’s time to celebrate together!
And what better way to celebrate than with Party on the Moon.
“The Number One Party Band in the Nation” will headline the stage for another great night of entertainment at the Kingsport Chamber 74th Annual Dinner.
The event will take place Friday, Aug. 20, at the MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort & Convention Center, Kingsport. The evening will begin with a reception at 6 p.m. followed by the dinner and program at 7 p.m.
This marks the tenth time Party on the Moon has performed at the affair, which the public is invited to attend. Tickets are on sale now for $150 and can be purchased at your Kingsport Chamber (400 Clinchfield Street, next to Food City in downtown Kingsport) or by calling 423-392-8800.
The Kingsport Chamber Annual Dinner normally takes place in February but, due to the pandemic, was rescheduled for August.
Last year’s event was another record sellout and this year’s dinner is expected to be as well. Those interested in attending are encouraged to purchase their tickets as soon as possible.
As a special offer, this year’s Kingsport Chamber Annual Dinner ticket will also be good as a complimentary ticket to any Symphony of the Mountains Orchestra concert during the 2021 season.
A special guest room rate, which includes breakfast for two, is offered for $157 to Kingsport Chamber Annual Dinner attendees who would like to spend the night at MeadowView.
The rate for a hotel guest room is $129.
Reservations can be made by calling the MeadowView reservation desk at 423-578-6600 or 1-888-632-3697.
In addition, MeadowView will be offering a selection of wines available for purchase the night of the event.
For a list of wines and to preorder, please send an email to Jessie Tittle with MeadowView at jessica.tittle@marriott.com or call 423-578-6535.
Last year, more than 1,700 individuals attended the popular event, which remains the largest Chamber annual dinner in the nation.
Eastman serves as title sponsor and WJHL News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities as host sponsor. Ballad Health is the entertainment sponsor, Eastman Credit Union serves as concert hall and stage sponsor. Food City is the printing sponsor.