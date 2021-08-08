Appalachian Theatre announces fall season

The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country in Boone, North Carolina, has announced its reopening with a fall lineup of shows, which will start Sept. 3.
After closing its doors for the pandemic, the ATHC produced 15 online broadcasts of seven films and eight live stage shows and private events, which reached a virtual audience of thousands of dedicated supporters.
The in-person fall season will include five musical and comedy concerts, which are now on sale for ATHC members and will be available for general audience members at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12 at the theater’s website at www.apptheatre.org.
“We were only open for a brief amount of time — less than five months — before closing for a period three times that long,” said App Theatre Executive Director Laura Kratt. “We’ve been planning our ‘Grand Opening 2.0’ for quite some time and are thrilled to announces those de-tails to an audience eager to experience live performing arts.”
Shows include:
Roger McGuinn in Concert: At 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, Roger McGuinn takes the ATHC stage. The founder of The Byrds made musical history with his vocals on “Turn, Turn, Turn” and “Mr. Tambourine Man,” along with a signature 12-string Rickenbacker sound in the early days of rock music. Tickets are $35 per person.
Damn Tall Buildings in Concert: At 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, Damn Tall Buildings make their Appalachian Theatre debut. In their early days, the band didn’t rehearse — they busked. They blend bluegrass, blues, roots-rock and vintage swing for a high-energy sound. Tickets are $25.
John McEuen and the String Wizards in Concert: For a Grand Opening 2.0 concert, John McEuen and the String Wizards will return to the stage after playing at its original opening. Their concert will be at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14. McEuen is a founding member of the iconic Nitty Gritty Dirty Band and is an American Banjo Museum Hall of Famer. The String Wizards accompanying him include Lea Thompson, John Cable and Matt Cartsonis. Tickets are $35 per person.
Henry Cho: American stand-up comic Henry Cho will join the stage at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23. He has appeared on multiple national radio stations including XM Radio’s Channel 151, Laugh USA, Sirius Radio’s Blue Collar Radio Channel and Pandora Radio’s PG Comedy Radio Channel. He has also performed at the Grand Ole Opry. Tickets are $28.
Malpass Brothers in Concert: The Malpass Brothers originally had tour dates set for 2020, but they had to be canceled due to the pandemic. Now they will return at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11. Brothers Christopher and Taylor layer a smooth vocal blend to pay respect to country music legends. They have performed will Willie Nelson, Doyle Lawson, Doc Watson and more. Tickets are $25.