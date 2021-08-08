Appalachian Theatre announces fall season

The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country in Boone, North Carolina, has announced its reopening with a fall lineup of shows, which will start Sept. 3.

After closing its doors for the pandemic, the ATHC produced 15 online broadcasts of seven films and eight live stage shows and private events, which reached a virtual audience of thousands of dedicated supporters.

The in-person fall season will include five musical and comedy concerts, which are now on sale for ATHC members and will be available for general audience members at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12 at the theater’s website at www.apptheatre.org.

“We were only open for a brief amount of time — less than five months — before closing for a period three times that long,” said App Theatre Executive Director Laura Kratt. “We’ve been planning our ‘Grand Opening 2.0’ for quite some time and are thrilled to announces those de-tails to an audience eager to experience live performing arts.”

Shows include: