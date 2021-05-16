Emory & Henry College honors region's individuals, groups giving back to community

Hope is not always easy to come by, and it can be a challenging state to maintain, but, in our midst, some people and organizations strive to do so. Emory & Henry College recently honored some of those individuals and groups, including a Marion nonprofit and a student at the School of Health Sciences.
Scott Sikes, associate director of E&H’s Appalachian Center for Civic Life, observed at the outset of the virtual awards ceremony that hope requires imagination, creativity, commitment and deeply felt loyalty. The 20th annual Hope Awards, Sikes said, recognize people “who live out hope.”
During the ceremony, John Wells, E&H’s president, reflected that, as the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted everyone’s sense of community, “it’s even more important to celebrate those whose service lives out hope.”
Mount Pleasant Preservation Society
Of the half-dozen Hope Awards presented, the 2020-2021 award for a civic organization was presented to the Mount Pleasant Preservation Society of Marion. The society, which operates a museum by the same name in a former Main Street church, works to preserve the stories and history of Smyth County and Southwest Virginia’s Black residents.
The Hope Award said it “honors and celebrates the Mt. Pleasant Preservation Society’s commitment to telling the stories of persons of color in Smyth County, their struggles as well as their resiliency, strength, and civic contributions. This honor also recognizes the defining importance of Mt. Pleasant’s leadership in supporting efforts at reconciliation. The Mt. Pleasant Preservation Society is more than one individual, but a collaboration of many gifts and talents and abilities, a joining of visions.”
The award presentation noted that the society regularly works with E&H students, staff and faculty. It said, “You are our teachers, calling us to a greater accountability, a wider remembrance, a more engaged citizenship. Through its civic work and teaching, the Mt. Pleasant Preservation Society bears witness to the belief that justice and citizenship are relational processes. We who are Southwest Virginia are a more just and honest society because of the Mt. Pleasant Preservation Society. Emory & Henry College and the Appalachian Center for Civic Life are founded in part on the principle that all people have within them the talents and abilities to make a difference in the world and in the lives of their neighbors. In the case of the Mt. Pleasant Preservation Society, this is also true of organizations. In the long work of deep memory, reconciliation, and justice in this place, you are our teacher.”
Several years ago, the Appalachian Center for Civic Life began working with Mount Pleasant to preserve and digitize the photographs and documents in its collection.
In 2019, Sikes said the project is one aspect of an extensive partnership that was being forged between the college, Mount Pleasant and its director, William Fields. The partnership, Sikes said, is a beautiful example of how the college and its students can offer something of tremendous value to the community and, in this case, a fledgling nonprofit. Sikes is also grateful that the project seeks to “amplify an understanding of the history and culture of this region.”
The work, Sikes said then, “will help give voice to those stories that would otherwise go unheard.”
The center has also worked with the society to share oral histories of this region’s Black residents. Also in 2019, E&H students presented recorded oral histories from residents of Smyth and Washington counties.
After receiving the award Monday, William Fields, Mount Pleasant director, acknowledged that much of the museum’s collection belonged to the late Evelyn Thompson Lawrence, who made it her mission to preserve the community’s Black history and who lived to see her dream of the Mount Pleasant Preservation Society Museum begin to take shape.
Lawrence, a Marion educator and historian, dreamed of a museum, cultural center and small performance hall in the Mount Pleasant Church, originally founded in 1871 by a group that included multiple former slaves, one being Lawrence’s grandmother Sallie. After serving as a hub for the Black community, Mount Pleasant Methodist Church closed in 2002, and Lawrence began to imagine a different future for the structure.
Marion native Arthur “Scrapper” Broady, a longtime E&H leader and graduate, joined the awards ceremony. He shared how he and Fields attended Carnegie High School in Marion together. Carnegie served the community’s Black population until desegregation.
Broady also recalled being baptized in the onetime Mount Pleasant church. Speaking of the society and other award honorees, Broady described them as “people with hearts of servants.”
E&H faculty member
On Monday, the Hope Awards also recognized a member of the E&H faculty, Jerry Jones, of Glade Spring, for his “commitment to restoring to civic memory the lives and stories of persons of color, their struggles as well as their resiliency, strength, and civic contributions. This award also recognizes the defining importance of Jerry’s memoir, Go and Come Again: Segregation, Tolerance, and Reflection. Used in classes, reflection sessions, discussion groups, and other settings, Jerry’s book is helping to deepen understandings of this place and its history and the lives of those who have worked for justice here. As a member of this faculty, Jerry teaches all of us what it means to be in and of a place.”
School of Health Sciences
Another Hope Award recognized Savanna Barber, a student at E&H’s School of Health Sciences in Marion. It honored her “commitment to serving others and to using her gifts and talents for the common good in the rural places of Southwest Virginia. Among her colleagues and peers in the School of Health Sciences, Savanna educates, motivates, and organizes for regional engagement, all with the goal of strengthening this place and its people. She has planned and led the School of Health Science’s recognition events for those local Physician Assistants who serve as preceptors of students in the PA program. In the School of Health Sciences, she has implemented food drives and toy drives. Savanna has led campaigns for community health education. She mobilizes students in the School of Health Sciences to send cards of support and encouragement to residents of local long-term care facilities. In all these ways, Savanna Barber makes tangible Emory & Henry College’s core belief that all persons have the gifts and talents to make a difference in the world and in the lives of their neighbors.”
Continuing Service
Additionally, Kara Stewart was recognized with the 2020 Hope Award for an E&H undergraduate student.
Stewart was lauded for her work as a mentor and tutor at area elementary and high schools, serving as a youth mentor locally and as an English-as-a-second-language tutor in Costa Rica. She also worked as a mentor and caseworker in the Virginia Cares Program through People Inc. “Throughout these experiences, Kara gave freely of herself, her gifts and talents, to build a more vital community. And in a rare opportunity, the 2020 Hope Award can also honor Kara’s ongoing commitment to serve following her graduation. Today, she works as a program officer at HOPE — Helping Overcome Poverty’s Existence — in Wytheville, where she makes vital contributions to the affordable housing program.”
The nonprofit HOPE serves regionally, including in Smyth County.
Dixie Holiday received the 2021 award for an undergraduate.
Nancy Johnson was honored with the Hope Award for a Civic Community Leader.
The E&H College Garden was also presented the College Community Club Award.
All the honorees are believed to reflect E&H’s “value of compassionate action.” An official description of the awards describe them “as a celebration of the life of service and hope,” giving E&H “an opportunity to acknowledge and honor the significant and hopeful work so many people do for the common good. The Appalachian Center seeks to recognize … individuals and organizations that have given of their time and talents to help build more healthy, resilient, and flourishing communities.”