Emory & Henry announces lineup of programming for Women's History Month

EMORY, Va. — Emory & Henry College has planned a month of virtual events to celebrate Women’s History Month during March. Events are free and open to the community.

“Our goal is to highlight and celebrate women who have done the often difficult work of paving the way for young girls and others,” said the Rev. Sharon Bowers, director of the Inclusion and Dialogue Center at Emory & Henry. “We celebrate the women who have made significant contributions to creating a world full of possibilities. Women on the campus of Emory & Henry College, in our local community and both nationally and internationally continue to invite us into meaningful cultural exchanges that help us navigate and reach our destiny with power and might.”

The keynote address, entitled “I AM She: Sheros, Poetry & Feminine Power” with poet Nikki Giovanni will take place on Thursday, March 18, at 7:30 p.m. Nikki Giovanni is a poet and professor at Virginia Tech. She has been awarded an unprecedented 7 NAACP Image Awards and been nominated for a Grammy. She has also been a finalist for the National Book Award and authored 3 New York Times and Los Angeles Times bestsellers. Giovanni was also named one of Oprah Winfrey’s Top 25 Living Legends. This event is in partnership with Southwest Virginia Community College as part of the Bridge to Change in Southwest Virginia initiative.