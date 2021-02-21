Emory and Henry College and Appalachian School of Law sign articulation agreements

EMORY, Va. — On Tuesday, Emory & Henry College and the Appalachian School of Law (ASL) signed two agreements — an Agreement for Accelerated Dual Degree Arrangement and an Agreement for Preferential Admission to Juris Doctor Program. These agreements will give Emory & Henry students an advantageous pathway to professional school.
The Agreement for Accelerated Dual Degree Arrangement allows students to earn a bachelor’s degree from Emory & Henry and a juris doctorate degree from Appalachian School of Law in six years rather than the usual seven years. Students must meet admissions requirements for each school.
The Agreement for Preferential Admission to Juris Doctor Program establishes a streamlined and preferential admission process for graduates of Emory & Henry to the juris doctorate program of Appalachian School of Law. To be eligible for preferential admission, the Emory & Henry student must obtain a bachelor’s degree prior to enrollment at Appalachian School of Law, maintain a minimum cumulative undergraduate grade point average of 3.00 and obtain an LSAT score equal to or exceeding 150.
“Our goal is to provide the most affordable options and pathways toward higher education in our region,” said Emory & Henry College President Dr. John W. Wells. “The high-quality education afforded at Appalachian School of Law makes a seamless transition from Emory & Henry to earn a juris doctorate degree while saving on tuition costs. We are excited to partner with the Appalachian School of Law to allow our students this opportunity.”
Mason Heidt, chief academic officer and associate professor of law at ASL and alumnus of Emory & Henry said, “In an environment when the cost of higher education is increasing nearly across the board, 3+3 articulation agreements are a bright spot, allowing students to save an entire year of tuition, living expenses and opportunity cost without sacrificing their educational goals.” He added that “both ASL and Emory & Henry share a positive spirit that is both infectious and inspiring. It’s a nearly tangible feeling on both campuses, and I am thrilled that we are creating a path for students to continue their education in a similar environment. I look forward to working with Emory & Henry to make this partnership – just over the mountain – a success.”
Elizabeth A. McClanahan, former justice on the Supreme Court of Virginia now serving as president and dean of ASL, observed, “ASL and Emory & Henry are both student-centric institutions that emphasize mentoring, teaching, guiding and launching students into a world badly in need of youthful passion and creativity.” She further highlighted the cultural and geographical connection between the schools, saying, “the great majority of ASL graduates who came to us from Emory & Henry primarily serve the citizens of Appalachia, many of whom are very much in need of affordable legal representation and not a few in desperate need of pro bono representation. Access to justice is a popular mantra for some. But, for our students, it is a passionate and practical reality.”
For more information on admission, now underway for fall 2021, please visit www.ehc.edu/admission or www.asl.edu/apply and talk to an admission counselor or advisor at either college to share interest.