Emory and Henry College and Appalachian School of Law sign articulation agreements

Mason Heidt, chief academic officer and associate professor of law at ASL and alumnus of Emory & Henry said, “In an environment when the cost of higher education is increasing nearly across the board, 3+3 articulation agreements are a bright spot, allowing students to save an entire year of tuition, living expenses and opportunity cost without sacrificing their educational goals.” He added that “both ASL and Emory & Henry share a positive spirit that is both infectious and inspiring. It’s a nearly tangible feeling on both campuses, and I am thrilled that we are creating a path for students to continue their education in a similar environment. I look forward to working with Emory & Henry to make this partnership – just over the mountain – a success.”

Elizabeth A. McClanahan, former justice on the Supreme Court of Virginia now serving as president and dean of ASL, observed, “ASL and Emory & Henry are both student-centric institutions that emphasize mentoring, teaching, guiding and launching students into a world badly in need of youthful passion and creativity.” She further highlighted the cultural and geographical connection between the schools, saying, “the great majority of ASL graduates who came to us from Emory & Henry primarily serve the citizens of Appalachia, many of whom are very much in need of affordable legal representation and not a few in desperate need of pro bono representation. Access to justice is a popular mantra for some. But, for our students, it is a passionate and practical reality.”