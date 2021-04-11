Elizabethton's Bonnie Kate Theater will celebrate jazz with fundraiser

The Bonnie Kate Theater in Elizabethton will be hosting a fundraising evening of jazz on Saturday, April 24, at 7:30 p.m. in honor of Jazz Appreciation Month. Featured will be musicians Eddie Dalton and the TJO Seven, the Peterson Perkins Quintet and the ETSU Jazz Faculty and Friends.

The music will begin at 7:30, but there will be food trucks and Riverside Taphouse on-site before the concert begins. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at the door or online at ShowTix4U.com.

Funds will go toward reopening and restoring the Bonnie Kate Theater, and the theater is actively looking for volunteers to assist The Friends of the Bonnie Kate.