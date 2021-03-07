East Tennessee Historical Society to present virtual night at the museum

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee Historical Society will hold an inaugural virtual fundraiser event, “A Night at the Museum of East Tennessee History,” which will air at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 25. The event will be presented in honor of retired Executive Director Cherel Bolin Henderson for her leadership and service over a 33-year career.

The 50-minute, professionally produced event will feature interview segments highlighting ETHS achievements under Cherel’s leadership, along with her stories from that journey. Features will include a “behind-the-scenes” look at selected special artifacts that are displayed in the Museum of East Tennessee History, and some of the unique stories of their history told by the families who owned them. There will be a sneak-peak introduction of the recently completed children’s gallery, “History Headquarters,” with elementary-age children exploring the fun of history, plus a look at how the ETHS artifact collection is cared for and stored when not on display.