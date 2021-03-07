East Tennessee Historical Society to present virtual night at the museum

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee Historical Society will hold an inaugural virtual fundraiser event, “A Night at the Museum of East Tennessee History,” which will air at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 25. The event will be presented in honor of retired Executive Director Cherel Bolin Henderson for her leadership and service over a 33-year career.
The 50-minute, professionally produced event will feature interview segments highlighting ETHS achievements under Cherel’s leadership, along with her stories from that journey. Features will include a “behind-the-scenes” look at selected special artifacts that are displayed in the Museum of East Tennessee History, and some of the unique stories of their history told by the families who owned them. There will be a sneak-peak introduction of the recently completed children’s gallery, “History Headquarters,” with elementary-age children exploring the fun of history, plus a look at how the ETHS artifact collection is cared for and stored when not on display.
Ticket reservations are now available at www.EastTNhistory.org, and ETHS invites members, supporters and friends throughout the entire 35-county region and beyond to join the event from the comfort of your homes for the affordable ticket price of $100 per household. ETHS members will receive a discount. Guests will receive a confirmation of their reservation when the purchase is made and will receive a ticket link to the event on March 25; the event can be accessed from a smart phone, tablet or laptop. Many thanks to presenting sponsors who are making this event possible: Clayton Homes, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee, Natalie and Jim Haslam, Sherri Parker Lee, Mollenhour Gross, Morning Pointe Senior Living, Stowers Machinery Foundation, Design Sponsor, Kristin Designs and Media Sponsor WBIR-TV 10.
All proceeds will benefit the East Tennessee Historical Society, a 501(c)(3) organization, located at 601 S. Gay Street, Knoxville, TN 37902. For more information about ETHS, please visit www.eastTNhistory.org or contact Susan Arp at 865-215-8807.
Established in 1834, the East Tennessee Historical Society is widely acknowledged as one of the most active history organizations in the state and enjoys a national reputation for excellence in programming and education. For 187 years, the East Tennessee Historical Society has been helping East Tennesseans hold on to our unique heritage — recording the events, collecting the artifacts, and saving the stories that comprise the history we all share.