East Hill Cemetery Ghost Walk set

Each man underscored observations that perhaps much if not all of the history they have in mind to revive is not taught in local school curriculums. Take Vaughan’s Shelby. Born in 1720, the native of Wales came to America with his parents and settled in Pennsylvania in about 1734.

“The story I tell up here is never told the same way twice,” Vaughan said. “I’ve done this for six years now, but every year it’s different.”

Shelby, a military man from an early age, fought in such early campaigns as the French and Indian War as well as the Revolutionary War. Noted for his stocky build and straightforward manner, Shelby died in 1794 at the age of 74. He did not find his way to his final resting place, near the top of East Hill Cemetery, until 1872.

“This coat,” Vaughan as Shelby said, as he drew his wool coat near,” sure does keep me nice and warm on cold nights.”

At that, Hawthorne grasped a large cross that lay upon his chest. Campbell, in a coat of brilliant blue, cast a look at Vaughan, then back at Hawthorne.

“His cross might help,” Vaughan as Shelby said of Hawthorne’s Barker, “with all of the ghosts up here.”

For a few moments, each man remained well ensconced in character.