East Hill Cemetery Ghost Walk set

BRISTOL, Va. — Apparitional shapes lurk among the shadows. Bodies appear, risen from the ground. Hands, skeletal and menacing, reach out as if to grasp a victim.
So go generations of legends among the lore of Bristol’s East Hill Cemetery.
Perhaps the East Hill Cemetery Ghost Walk will add another page to the volume. Join the fun when a merry band of ghostly reenactors stage the annual Ghost Walk at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16 and Saturday, Oct. 17 in the spookier parts of Bristol’s East Hill Cemetery. Funds raised will help with general upkeep of the historic and oft-reputed haunted cemetery.
“For some people,” said John “Pappy” Hawthorne, “it’s fairly spooky. People want to be in the cemetery for that spooky feeling.”
By day, East Hill Cemetery appears reasonably benign. By night, one half expects to see an episode of “The Walking Dead” to unfurl.
So what if an actual ghost made an unscripted appearance during the Ghost Walk?
“Welcome to the crowd,” Hawthorne, who portrays the late Rev. Wilson G. Barker, said.
From Hawthorne’s Barker to Tom Vaughan’s Gen. Evan Shelby Jr., Ghost Walk stagers portray historic figures long buried in East Hill Cemetery. They “return” to tell their stories during the Ghost Walk.
Call ’em ghosts with gab.
They’re not meant to spook passersby, but sometimes they do.
“I have certainly heard a proper-looking lady say some very bad words before she went very rapidly up and across the hill of the cemetery,” said Vaughan. “I can usually illicit several gasps, squeals and shocks during my ending.”
On a recent afternoon, Vaughan stood near Evan Shelby’s gravesite while attired in period clothing. Likewise Hawthorne and Sam Campbell, who portrays Samuel Goodson.
“He wanted Bristol to be named Goodsonville,” said Campbell of his character. “He died in 1870. Samuel Goodson gifted the land that East Hill sits on.”
Ghost Walk attendees can anticipate the journey to begin at about dark. They’ll encounter “ghosts” periodically during their trek, some of whom may appear to materialize as if from the ground or from behind a tombstone. It’ll be dark save the lanterns that each ghost will hold aloft during their presentations.
Of additional note, tourists are asked to take particular precautions.
“We are recommending face masks and social distancing,” Hawthorne said.
After all, what if one drifted far too close to a … ghost?
“I would probably turn around and invite said ghost to talk with me,” Vaughan said. “I would work him into the presentation.”
Likewise, Campbell said he would welcome the presence of the unexpected guest.
“I’d say, ‘I’m telling my side,’” Campbell said. “I’d let the ghost tell his side.”
Not Hawthorne. Recall the lady who burst across the cemetery, hell bent for anywhere but there?
“I might say some unholy words, and I would be like that lady,” Hawthorne said. “I’d be gone!”
Organizers stressed that despite its use of “ghosts,” the adventure does not double as something akin to a gore-fest. It’s not plucked from a Stephen King novel. No slashing, no blood, no guts.
Participants hope to impart a modicum amount of Bristol history into those who wish to take the tour.
“I like to pass along history of the local area,” Campbell said.
Each man underscored observations that perhaps much if not all of the history they have in mind to revive is not taught in local school curriculums. Take Vaughan’s Shelby. Born in 1720, the native of Wales came to America with his parents and settled in Pennsylvania in about 1734.
“The story I tell up here is never told the same way twice,” Vaughan said. “I’ve done this for six years now, but every year it’s different.”
Shelby, a military man from an early age, fought in such early campaigns as the French and Indian War as well as the Revolutionary War. Noted for his stocky build and straightforward manner, Shelby died in 1794 at the age of 74. He did not find his way to his final resting place, near the top of East Hill Cemetery, until 1872.
“This coat,” Vaughan as Shelby said, as he drew his wool coat near,” sure does keep me nice and warm on cold nights.”
At that, Hawthorne grasped a large cross that lay upon his chest. Campbell, in a coat of brilliant blue, cast a look at Vaughan, then back at Hawthorne.
“His cross might help,” Vaughan as Shelby said of Hawthorne’s Barker, “with all of the ghosts up here.”
For a few moments, each man remained well ensconced in character.
For them in that moment, cars ceased to pass by on State Street. The warmth of the day instead felt cold, cold as the ground in which their bodies normally lay. Each man returned to an early America, one they hope to revive if but for a little while during the Ghost Walk.
“We’re bringing this history back to the people,” Vaughan said.
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at citydesk@bristolnews.com.
