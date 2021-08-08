Dining car experience to raise funds for railroad museum

The Clinchfield 100 began its long life in 1911 when it was built by the Pullman Company for the ACL as coach 964. In 1929 it was rebuilt as a dining car named the Orlando, it operated between Washington, DC and Miami for the next 40 years. It was purchased in 1951 by the Erwin, TN headquartered Clinchfield Railroad and used as an executive car for another 32 years, including service on the locally famous “ CSX Santa Train” out of Kingsport, TN. The WVRHS&M bought Car 100 in 2013, completely restored it and renamed it the Clinchfield. In 2019, it once again served as the official Santa car on the CSX “Santa Train” after a 37 year absent. The Clinchfield 100 just turned 110 years old.. Please note these dining cars will be in the rail yard on static display and will not move.