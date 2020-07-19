BRISTOL, Va. — Drop another tear into 2020’s bucket of sadness.
Normally by this time each mid-July, Harry and Marilyn Anderson’s home on Piedmont Avenue teems with activity in preparation for their annual A Day in the Park event.
Instead, the Andersons announced the cancellation of the 35th annual A Day in the Park. Yet another victim of COVID-19, it was to have commenced on Saturday, Aug. 1, at Breedlove-Charles Park in downtown Bristol.
“There’s just no way we could have A Day in the Park this year,” said Marilyn Anderson.
The annual event heralds the end of summer and the start of school. As such, organizers treat children to a day of free food and activities in addition to a free backpack loaded with school supplies. With coronavirus afoot, curious citizens have questioned whether the event would happen this year.
“I hear it almost every day,” said Harry Anderson II, founder of A Day in the Park. “We can be in the grocery store, and kids will run up to us.”
On Tuesday afternoon, he and his wife Marilyn relaxed on their couch. During each 34 prior Julys at this time, they were to their elbows in school supplies while packing backpacks and looking forward to the big day.
Then along came COVID-19.
“When school was going on,” said Marilyn Anderson, “people would knock on the door and ask, ‘Mrs. Anderson, are you going to have A Day in the Park this year?’”
CNN screened quietly on the couple’s television. Pundits spoke of and reported on the pandemic.
Recent months and weeks witnessed cancellations nationwide. Music festivals, sporting events, even high school graduations. Recent fallout on the local level includes Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, which announced its cancellation last week.
“With this virus going on, there’s no way without taking a chance of endangering people’s lives,” Marilyn Anderson said. “There was no way to socially distance.”
Consider manners in which people interact during A Day in the Park. Children play on and inside large inflatable devices, within which it’s impossible to stay apart. Similarly, children may receive a free haircut during the event, which requires close contact. Furthermore, they queue for food and drinks, as well as for the distribution of school supplies.
“Marilyn kept saying back in April that A Day in the Park wasn’t going to happen,” Harry Anderson II said. “I kept thinking it would get better, but it’s not. It’s getting worse.”
Meantime, the Andersons stressed gratitude. Instead of elaborating on what’s been lost for now, they spoke of individuals and entities that help to make A Day in the Park an ongoing tradition.
“I’d like to thank sponsors Pepsi, Walling Distributing, RPM Offroad, L.C. King, Shearer’s Foods, Highlands Bank, Jim Daniels, Ralph Coffey, the Bristol Virginia school system,” Harry Anderson II said. “I would also like to thank all of the donors. A lot of them have been with us for 34 years.”
Generations of volunteers, including family members as well as neighbors, volunteer each year.
“There’s about 75 volunteers who help us,” Harry Anderson II said. “I’d like to thank them all. We hope they will all be back next year.”
Write it down. Next year’s A Day in the Park will rev back to life on Saturday, Aug. 7, in downtown Bristol. Longtime patrons of the event don’t even have to look at a calendar. They know. It’s always on the first Saturday of each August.
“It’s a tradition,” Harry Anderson II said.
