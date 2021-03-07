Create Appalachia presents workshops on how storytelling helps businesses

Hannah Harvey is a sought-after guest on stages and screens and podcasts, known for her focus on the power of everyday story performance to form individual and cultural identity. Her work has been featured on a variety of platforms, from the National Storytelling Festival to Yale University’s Grand Psychiatric Rounds. She has given workshops for Veterans Administration health care providers nationwide on storytelling and rural health care; for lawyers on storytelling and representation; and for pastors and rabbis on storytelling in ministry. Specializing in Appalachian oral history and performance ethnography, Hannah has received accolades for her performances at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in Scotland and has led intercultural workshops in Casablanca, Morocco. She has also produced two video courses with The Great Courses on “The Art of Storytelling: From Parents to Professionals” (2013) and “The Children’s Guide to Folklore and Wonder Tales” (2017) and recently published a third Audible Original course on “The Hidden History of Holidays” (2019) in conjunction with The Great Courses.