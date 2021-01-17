Create Appalachia announces free interactive online events for botanical art exhibit

Create Appalachia is pleased to announce three free interactive online events designed to complement the “Leaf & Root & Berry” exhibit currently on display in Erwin, Tennessee. “Leaf & Root & Berry” is an exhibit comprised of botanically themed art. It features work from artists across the Appalachian Highlands. Hung in the shop windows of downtown Erwin, it is also available for view online at https://www.createappalachia.org/event/create-appalachias-first-annual-leaf-root-berry-appalachian-highlands-botanical-exhibition .

In keeping with the botanical theme of “Leaf & Root & Berry,” Create Appalachia will offer three interactive programs, each with a focus on Appalachian flora. Award-winning poet and author Rita Sims Quillen will kick the series off with a poetry reading focused on her latest book, “Some Notes You Hold.” A Q&A and discussion session will follow the reading. River Bryant will lead the second session, “Taking an Oracle Walk,” a “how-to” for a calming nature meditation practice. Bryant has a background in horticulture and teaches for the HERBalachia school of herbalism. The third session will be led by Christy Shivell of Shy Valley Farm Studio and Garden. The topic will be “Landscaping with Herbs and Edibles.” Shy Valley has long been known for its expertise in garden design and its focus on native Appalachian varieties