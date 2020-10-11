Corn maze at Lee Highway Farms is tribute to football

A small maze in the shape of a football leads into the larger maze. “And the background is a football field,” Etter said. “It’s still the geography theme. But it’s geography-slash-athletics. And football is pretty much something that everybody can agree on and have a good time with.”

The corn was planted on June 15 and cut into the maze in early August.

“Sam Rock plants the corn,’ Etter said. “Then I physically cut the maze out about six weeks later.”

Etter, who grew up in Tazewell County, Virginia, cut out the maze with a couple of old friends, Dave Kinder and Seth Perry. “They’re the GIS gurus,’ Etter said.

What does it take to cut out a corn maze?

“A zero-turn lawnmower and a GPS,” Etter said. “And very carefully. It’s a one shot deal, man. If you screw up one cut, the corn is not going to grow back. We just do it in stages.”

This year, with the coronavirus, Etter figures he’s had an increase in business “in a positive way,” because more locals are staying close to home and discovering places like his pumpkin patch.