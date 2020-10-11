Corn maze at Lee Highway Farms is tribute to football

BRISTOL, Va. — One year, it was the shape of Virginia. The next, it was the United States.
Now, Stewart Etter is kicking into fall action at his Lee Highway Farms corn maze with a tribute to college football teams.
His business — formally known as “Etter Greenhouse at Lee Highway Farms” — contains a couple of greenhouses and sells about 80 varieties of pumpkins.
Etter, 35, is a fan of both football and geography, which is how he was so inspired to create this year’s maze.
“It’s an SEC — Southeastern Conference — football theme,” Etter said. “So, all the checkpoints are the college towns.”
But it’s more than that.
“We put in an additional 11 teams that are not all major college teams,” Etter said.
That includes local pigskin picks at East Tennessee State University, Appalachian State University and Emory & Henry College.
A small maze in the shape of a football leads into the larger maze. “And the background is a football field,” Etter said. “It’s still the geography theme. But it’s geography-slash-athletics. And football is pretty much something that everybody can agree on and have a good time with.”
The corn was planted on June 15 and cut into the maze in early August.
“Sam Rock plants the corn,’ Etter said. “Then I physically cut the maze out about six weeks later.”
Etter, who grew up in Tazewell County, Virginia, cut out the maze with a couple of old friends, Dave Kinder and Seth Perry. “They’re the GIS gurus,’ Etter said.
What does it take to cut out a corn maze?
“A zero-turn lawnmower and a GPS,” Etter said. “And very carefully. It’s a one shot deal, man. If you screw up one cut, the corn is not going to grow back. We just do it in stages.”
This year, with the coronavirus, Etter figures he’s had an increase in business “in a positive way,” because more locals are staying close to home and discovering places like his pumpkin patch.
Besides the Washington County location, Etter also teams up with the Historic Crab Orchard Museum, where he helps operate a pumpkin patch at Tazewell.
“And we also have a new pumpkin in our patch,” said Etter, announcing the birth of his 2-week-old son.
Etter and his wife, Tara, now have three young boys: Jackson, Liam and Beckett.
“So life is busy. And life is interesting,” Etter said. “And, hopefully, they’ll be some future pumpkin pickers.”
