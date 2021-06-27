Community Spotlight: Okie Thelma Jackson celebrates 100th birthday

Happy 100th birthday to our mother, Okie Thelma Jackson. On July 2, 1921, in Jolo, West Virginia, Pricie Rife Mullins and John Henry Mullins welcomed a beautiful baby girl into the world, who they named Okie Thelma Mullins. Okie’s father, John Henry, owned and operated a cab company and restaurant while her mother, Pricie Ellen, worked in the neighborhood cleaning, cooking and taking care of many children, including her own.
As a youngster, Okie grew up in Big Rock, Virginia, where she attended Mountain Mission School. As a little girl, she enjoyed playing with friends, going to school and making sure she was at the top of her class. At the age of 19, Okie met her future husband, Clyde Jackson. They were married in a small ceremony on Nov. 11, 1939, in Paw Paw, Kentucky. Early in their marriage, Clyde was a coal miner and then later a member of the U.S. Army during the Second World War. During this time, Okie traveled to Maryland and lived with her brother so that she could proudly do her part to support the war effort working in a munitions defense plant, all the while patiently and prayerfully awaiting Clyde’s return home to her. In 1943, Okie and Clyde became parents for the first time to a son, David. Over the next few years, they grew into a family of 11, which also included Aloma, Brenda, Jerry, Linda, Joanne, Bascom, Frances and Mark.
Okie, Clyde and their nine children moved to Bristol in February 1961. Since moving to Bristol, Okie has been a member of West Hills Christian Church for the past 60 years. She has enjoyed a wonderful life filled with traveling, gardening, canning, homemaking and celebrating her nine children, 16 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.
After 41 years of marriage, Clyde succumbed to a long illness and was laid to rest in December 1981. Okie has also survived four of her children: Aloma, Brenda, Jerry and Mark. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her five remaining children, David, Linda, Joanne, Bascom and Frances. You can often find her surrounded by her loving family and friends, enjoying a beautiful summer day on the front porch, reminiscing about the past, reciting poetry, reading daily devotionals and praying for those dear to her.
Happy 100th birthday to Bristol’s newest centenarian, Okie Thelma Mullins Jackson! We love you and are honored to call you mother, grandmother and friend.