Community Spotlight: Okie Thelma Jackson celebrates 100th birthday

As a youngster, Okie grew up in Big Rock, Virginia, where she attended Mountain Mission School. As a little girl, she enjoyed playing with friends, going to school and making sure she was at the top of her class. At the age of 19, Okie met her future husband, Clyde Jackson. They were married in a small ceremony on Nov. 11, 1939, in Paw Paw, Kentucky. Early in their marriage, Clyde was a coal miner and then later a member of the U.S. Army during the Second World War. During this time, Okie traveled to Maryland and lived with her brother so that she could proudly do her part to support the war effort working in a munitions defense plant, all the while patiently and prayerfully awaiting Clyde’s return home to her. In 1943, Okie and Clyde became parents for the first time to a son, David. Over the next few years, they grew into a family of 11, which also included Aloma, Brenda, Jerry, Linda, Joanne, Bascom, Frances and Mark.