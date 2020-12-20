Community cookbook available through Heritage Alliance

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. — Everyone knows that the best part of any potluck is sampling the crockpot creations and pie-tin productions of friends and neighbors. But the absence of cookouts, fish fries and dinner parties has generally left us alone in our kitchens with our own cooking. Fortunately, there is still a way this holiday season to try the tasty and beloved recipes of others!

To make sure we find a new way to share meals together this season, the Heritage Alliance is releasing its first-ever community-curated cookbook, “A Taste of Tennessee.” Consisting of contributions by local community members, as well as reprints of historical recipes, “A Taste of Tennessee” contains more than just food. It also provides historical anecdotes, archival photos, newspaper clippings, artwork and songs/myths all related to Appalachian foodways, making it feel like a potluck in print.

“Because of the current health crisis, the Heritage Alliance has had to limit our in-person programming,” said Anne G’Fellers-Mason, the organization’s executive director. “But this cookbook offers us a great opportunity to interact with, and serve, the community in a way that’s central to our mission — and that’s fun!”