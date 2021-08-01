 Skip to main content
Tennis Anyone?: Zach Williams to headline Oct. 9 show in Johnson City
Tennis Anyone?: Zach Williams to headline Oct. 9 show in Johnson City

Zach Williams Fact Sheet August 2019
Contributed photo
Joe Tennis

Joe Tennis | Tennis Anyone?

Concerts are making a comeback. You’ve seen that at a few festivals and when Phantom played for an estimated 5,000 folks in Damascus in July.

Now, tickets are set for sale for an Oct. 9 show in Johnson City featuring Grammy winner Zach Williams headlining the fall 2021 continuation of “The Rescue Story” tour that had been rescheduled.

Williams is a multi-award-winning artist and songwriter.

Besides Williams, “The Rescue Story” tour also features special guests We The Kingdom and Cain.

His hits include “Less Like Me,” “Stand My Ground” and “The Struggle.” Williams also recorded “There Was Jesus” as a duet with Dolly Parton.

Williams is slated to play songs from such albums as “Chain Breaker” and “Survivor: Live From Harding Prison.”

The performer has won several Dove awards (Artist of the Year; New Artist of the Year; Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year, “Chain Breaker;” Pop/Contemporary Song, “Old Church Choir;” Songwriter of the Year/Artist; Recorded Music Packaging, Rescue Story).

He was also named Billboard’s 2017 Top Christian Male Vocalist and New Artist of the Year.

