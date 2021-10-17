TENNIS ANYONE?: ‘Witches Wynd’ at Exchange Place will be a virtual affair

It’s ghostly season.

And that means wild and witchy events on tap.

Like the “Witches Wynd” at the Exchange Place near Kingsport, Tennessee.

But don’t go there. Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Witches Wynd will be a virtual affair.

Beginning on Oct. 22 and available through Oct. 31, you will be able to log onto witcheswynd.com and experience tales of the macabre, the paranormal, the unexplained — all from the comfort of your home.

Exchange Place is suggesting a donation of $10, which can be paid right at the time of viewing with any major credit card.

Note: If you want to watch this special Witches Wynd more than once, you will be asked to make the $10 donation each time. However, unlike previous years, when people were only able to attend on the Friday and Saturday nights prior to Halloween, this year there will be multiple opportunities to log on and hear these stories.

The cast includes Katie Hoffman, who will be providing music throughout the program; and Billee Moore, who has been a volunteer at Exchange Place for more than 40 years.