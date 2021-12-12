Tennis Anyone? Jan Patrick was a gifted magician in the newsroom

Jan Patrick was our miracle worker.
She was like a gifted magician in the newsroom, a multi-talented editor, yet a loving mother to many and friend, year after year, as the backbone of the Bristol Herald Courier.
She retired from the newspaper in 2018 — after an award-winning, 44-year career.
Patrick died on Dec. 3 at age 68.
The Bristol Herald Courier was the newspaper that Patrick grew up reading.
Here, she came to work in 1974.
Even after she left, she was still pitching me story ideas. She was still listening to the ideas that I had and giving me feedback on what I could do.
Patrick was my editor and supervisor for more than 24 years.
I’ve worked with other talented designers, but I can’t think of anybody who lasted even four years, much less 44 years.
It was more than the easygoing professional relationship that made me love this lady so much. It was how we became friends and carried many of the same thought processes.
My adventures began in 1993, working as “Jan’s boy.”
Patrick let me roam to tiny towns — from Burke’s Garden, Virginia, to Flag Pond, Tennessee.
That’s something we both loved — discovering the map of the Mountain Empire.
Back in the days before cell phones, I would have to go to pay telephones and call collect to reach the operator, who then put me in touch with Patrick.
“I’m in some place called Honaker,” I once told her. “It’s wild. I’m going to get us a really good story for the Progress Edition.”
Patrick was always joyful on the telephone. And she was usually in the mood to hear my spot-on voice imitation of Bristol historian Bud Phillips.
For Patrick, I crawled on my belly through a cave and braved my life in a hot air balloon. I also rode in a helicopter and an airplane. I paddled canoes and kayaks. I hopped on trains.
Other times, I was assigned to write stories on local legends like Jack Trayer and Jack Kestner.
In 2004, Patrick encouraged me to pursue my first book on Southwest Virginia — and was so proud when the newspaper had ultimately created a roster of published authors in David McGee, Robert Sorrell, George Stone and Jennifer Estep.
She helped us all.
Patrick did not seek glory.
She simply saw the world through the eyes of a curious child. I talked to her on the phone less than a week before she died. And she still had her youthful spirit.
If anybody deserves a place in the paradise of heaven, it would surely be this very special lady.