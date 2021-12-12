Tennis Anyone? Jan Patrick was a gifted magician in the newsroom

That’s something we both loved — discovering the map of the Mountain Empire.

Back in the days before cell phones, I would have to go to pay telephones and call collect to reach the operator, who then put me in touch with Patrick.

“I’m in some place called Honaker,” I once told her. “It’s wild. I’m going to get us a really good story for the Progress Edition.”

Patrick was always joyful on the telephone. And she was usually in the mood to hear my spot-on voice imitation of Bristol historian Bud Phillips.

For Patrick, I crawled on my belly through a cave and braved my life in a hot air balloon. I also rode in a helicopter and an airplane. I paddled canoes and kayaks. I hopped on trains.

Other times, I was assigned to write stories on local legends like Jack Trayer and Jack Kestner.

In 2004, Patrick encouraged me to pursue my first book on Southwest Virginia — and was so proud when the newspaper had ultimately created a roster of published authors in David McGee, Robert Sorrell, George Stone and Jennifer Estep.

She helped us all.

Patrick did not seek glory.